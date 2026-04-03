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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Elwood Technologies appoints Michael Abib as CEO

April 03, 2026 | 10:18
(0) user say
The digital asset infrastructure provider named Abib to the chief executive position leading corporate strategy and operations.

LONDON, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood Technologies ("Elwood"), a provider of institutional-grade digital asset trading infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Michael Abib as Chief Executive Officer. Michael joined Elwood in 2023 as Chief Product Officer and has been at the heart of building the end-to-end platform. He succeeds Chris Lawn, who guided the business through a critical period of strategic transformation.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for Elwood. Under Chris' tenure, Elwood completed its pivot to a pure SaaS company offering an end-to-end platform now spanning Execution Management, Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Collateral Management, and Reconciliation capabilities, giving institutions a single, integrated solution across the entire trade lifecycle. With this foundation now in place and the SaaS offering seeing increased client adoption, Michael's appointment signals the next stage of Elwood's development.

Michael joined Elwood as part of the company's acquisition of Coremont LLP's digital asset unit in early 2023, having been a key member of the team that built the Portfolio Management System that now sits at the heart of Elwood's platform. As CPO, he has overseen the continued development and integration of Elwood's full product suite. His appointment as CEO represents a deliberate shift to product-led leadership at the top of the company.

Michael Abib, incoming CEO of Elwood said: "I joined Elwood because I believe we are building something the institutional market genuinely needs and I am proud to lead this company into its next chapter. As digital and traditional markets converge, institutions are looking to increase their digital asset capabilities and our goal is to support them with trading, portfolio & risk management infrastructure. I want to thank Chris for the leadership and rigour he brought to this business. He has provided us with a strong foundation to continue building on."

Chris Lawn, outgoing CEO of Elwood, said: "When I joined Elwood in 2023, the opportunity was clear, and so was the challenge: to complete an end-to-end platform, focus the business on SaaS, and build the right foundations. I'm proud of what the team has built. Elwood now has a modular, front-to-back product for institutions. Michael has been central to that journey and has a deep understanding of both the product and the business. He's the right person to lead Elwood, and I look forward to supporting him through a smooth transition."

By PR Newswire

Elwood Technologies

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