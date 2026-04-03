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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Marriott Bonvoy renews Hong Kong Sevens partnership

April 03, 2026 | 10:36
(0) user say
The hotel loyalty program continued its sponsorship of the annual rugby tournament at Hong Kong Stadium.

HONG KONG, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, today announced a renewed partnership with Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) to serve as an Official Partner of the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2026. The partnership marks Marriott Bonvoy's return to one of the city's most iconic sporting events after previously partnering with the tournament from 2016 to 2019. The reunion also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Hong Kong Sevens, celebrating five decades of world-class rugby, vibrant fan experiences, and the unifying power of sport.

The Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2026 will take place at Kai Tak Sports Park from 17 – 19 April 2026, bringing together the world's best rugby sevens teams and passionate fans from around the globe.

Building on its role as a Founding Partner of Kai Tak Sports Park, Marriott Bonvoy's return to the Hong Kong Sevens underscores the brand's enduring connection to Hong Kong's sporting heritage and commitment to inspiring travel through passion points like sport—empowering travellers to pursue what they love while connecting with a global community of fans.

"We are thrilled to return to the Hong Kong Sevens in its landmark 50th year," said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer, Greater China, Marriott International. "Shared passion for sport brings people together in powerful ways, uniting fans across cultures, generations, and geographies. As a lifelong travel partner, Marriott Bonvoy is proud to create experiences that bring fans closer to the energy of Hong Kong's most iconic events and to one another, turning meaningful moments into lasting memories for travellers at every step of their journeys."

Throughout the tournament, Marriott Bonvoy will elevate the fan experience with member-exclusive hospitality offerings and Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, providing members the opportunity to redeem their points for exclusive and VIP access to the tournament. Members can redeem points for full-day access to the Marriott Bonvoy Suite in Kai Tak Stadium, where curated food and beverage offerings will be served during the matches. Members can also look forward to surprise visits from legendary rugby players as arranged by Hong Kong China Rugby, bringing them closer to the sport they love.

"We are delighted to welcome Marriott Bonvoy back into the Hong Kong Sevens family," added Bryan Rennie, Executive Director, Commercial and Business Operations, Hong Kong China Rugby. "As we celebrate 50 years of rugby tradition, their renewed support underscores our shared commitment to creating world-class experiences that unite the sporting and hospitality communities."

By PR Newswire

Marriott Bonvoy

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TagTag:
Marriott Bonvoy Hong Kong Sevens

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