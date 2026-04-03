Cambridge Global Advisors wins Australian grant for Pacific cybersecurity

ASHINGTON, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has partnered with Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA) to implement a comprehensive cybersecurity capacity-building initiative centered on women and girls in the Pacific region.

Funded through DFAT's Southeast Asia and Pacific Cyber Program (SEA-PAC Cyber), the 18-month Pacific Women in Cyber (PWiC) initiative will build essential digital skills and cybersecurity awareness through focused internships and training programs in three target countries: Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa. The program aims to diversify the countries' cybersecurity workforce while enhancing participants' career prospects. It will facilitate partnerships, networks, and mentorship opportunities that empower participants to thrive in careers within the cybersecurity industry.

Australia's Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology, Ms. Jessica Hunter, notes, "PWiC is a vital step toward building a more inclusive and resilient cybersecurity workforce in the Pacific. By equipping women and girls with essential digital skills and creating pathways into the cyber industry, this program strengthens both individual opportunity and regional cyber capacity."

"The PWiC initiative lays the groundwork for lasting partnerships that will strengthen cybersecurity capacity across the Pacific well into the future," said former Ambassador Douglas Lute, CGA Chairman. "We're thrilled to collaborate with DFAT to deliver inclusive cybersecurity programming in countries that are often underrepresented in the digital space."

The project builds upon CGA's previous work conducting cybersecurity training events on behalf of the U.S. State Department in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

CGA is implementing the program in consultation with stakeholders from each target country to ensure programming is tailored to meet their unique needs. By empowering these stakeholders to voice their insights, CGA seeks to create a collaborative environment that strengthens ownership and fosters impactful development for all participants.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, please contact CGA at hlak@cambridgeglobaladvisors.com.