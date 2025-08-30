Corporate

VCIG Lands ASEAN Government Deals Post Summit

August 30, 2025 | 20:37
(0) user say
After showcasing sovereign AI that guards data like crown jewels four ministries sign pilot contracts as cyber budgets open wider.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced it has secured multiple enterprise commitments and government-level proof-of-concept (POC) projects following its participation in the ASEAN AI Summit 2025.

At the summit, VCI Global showcased its full stack of sovereign-grade encryption and AI infrastructure technologies, offering an end-to-end suite of solutions that cover every layer of digital sovereignty and cybersecurity:
  • QTrustCard – PCIe encryption cards securing AI GPU and CPU hardware
  • Secure AI GPU & CPU Servers – fortified with quantum-hardened protection
  • V Gallant CyberSecure Vault – featuring a military-grade encryption chip with EAL4+ certification, providing ransomware-proof data storage for enterprises and governments
  • National AI Data Center Architecture – designed for sovereign AI model training
  • QuantGold Data Exchange Platform – enabling encrypted AI data monetization
  • Qsecore SIM Encryption – ensuring fully secure mobile communications and file transfers
  • Encrypted CCTV Intelligence Systems – for smart city and critical infrastructure monitoring
The showcase drew engagement from ASEAN country delegations, government agencies, and enterprise leaders, resulting in:
  • Multiple signed enterprise agreements for CyberSecure Vault and related solutions
  • POC projects launched for the QuantGold Data Exchange Platform in multiple ASEAN states
  • Ongoing discussions with national AI and data sovereignty task forces in the region
These developments mark a significant milestone in VCI Global's regional expansion strategy. With active deployments and POCs now underway, the Company is well-positioned to accelerate adoption of its cybersecurity and AI infrastructure solutions across ASEAN.

According to Grandview Research, the global post-quantum and quantum-security market – encompassing quantum-resistant encryption, quantum key distribution, and related technologies – is projected to reach approximately US$4.62 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.3%. Within the Asia-Pacific region, the broader cybersecurity market is forecast to reach US$146 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% between 2025 and 2030, according to Grand View Research. Supporting this, Mordor Intelligence projects the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market to be valued at approximately USD 141 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7% over the same period.

By aligning its sovereign-grade encryption and privacy-first AI technologies with these high-growth trajectories in both global and regional markets, VCI Global is strategically positioned to capture significant opportunities across ASEAN's evolving digital sovereignty and cybersecurity landscape.

"The ASEAN AI Summit provided the perfect platform to demonstrate our ability to deliver end-to-end digital sovereignty, from the military-grade chip to the national data center. The strong uptake we have seen from both enterprise and government clients confirms the urgent need for these solutions in Southeast Asia and positions us as a trusted technology partner for the region's sovereign AI future," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

https://v-capital.co/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VCI Global Limited

TagTag:
VCIG VCI Global Limited ASEAN AI Summit 2025

