Vankyo Tops North American Projector Market Again

February 10, 2026 | 00:42
(0) user say
The consumer electronics brand retained first position in regional projector sales for the second consecutive year.

BELTSVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vankyo achieved No. 1 in projector unit sales in the North American market in 2025, according to the latest market report from Circana, LLC, formerly IRI and NPD, a globally recognized leader in consumer behavior and retail analytics.

Circana provides independent, third-party insight into the North American consumer electronics market. Its data indicates that the projector category in North America continued to evolve in 2025, with demand shifting toward home, portable, and smart projection solutions, and these segments showing relatively stronger momentum within the category.

Vankyo's market leadership in 2025 reflects a multi-year growth trajectory in North America, where the brand has consistently ranked among the top-performing projector manufacturers for five consecutive years, advancing from a leading challenger position to the category's top spot. This performance has been driven by strong sell-through of high-volume models such as the Vankyo Leisure 3 Pro and Vankyo Leisure 470 with Roku Express streaming player, alongside the company's 2025 performance-oriented lineup featuring the Performance H500R, Perfomance V700G, and Performance V700G Pro, designed to address diverse price segments and usage scenarios.

Vankyo products are currently distributed through major U.S. retail channels including Walmart, BestBuy, Target, Macy's, and Sam's Club, highlighting the brand's expanding retail footprint and portfolio maturity.

By PR Newswire

Vankyo Official

TagTag:
VANKYO Projector Tops North American Projector Market

