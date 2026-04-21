Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

University of Hong Kong launches governance school

April 21, 2026 | 14:12
(0) user say
The institution established a new faculty addressing public policy, international relations and administration education and research.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - The University of Hong Kong (HKU) announces the launch of the School of Governance and Policy (SGP), a new interdisciplinary hub dedicated to shaping the future of governance and public policy. To mark this milestone, SGP will host its inaugural week from 27 to 29 April 2026, convening global thought leaders, nobel laureate, former heads of state, and leading academics to confront the world's most urgent regional and transnational challenges.

Professor Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKU, stated, "The establishment of the School of Governance and Policy underscores HKU's dedication to cultivating visionary leaders and driving meaningful global cooperation. It also exemplifies the value of the humanities in the midst of the global technology leap. This Inaugural Week will serve as a dynamic platform where ideas meet action—bridging academic insight, policymaking, and real-world innovation."

Echoing this vision, Professor Kenneth Wong, Director of School of Governance and Policy and Kerry Group Professor in Public Policy, added, "In an era defined by disruption and interdependence, collaborative governance is not just important—it is essential. SGP's Inaugural Week embodies our mission to foster dialogue, advance research, and deliver impactful solutions that transcend borders."

The Inaugural Week will commence on 27 April with an Inaugural Ceremony featuring the official announcement of SGP and a keynote address by Professor James Robinson, 2024 Nobel Laureate in Economics. This will be followed by an exclusive panel, "Beyond Borders: Policy Innovation and Collaboration in a Multipolar World" with Professor Joseph Liow Chinyong, Dean and Wang Gungwu Professor in East Asian Affairs, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore; Professor Lan Xue, Dean, Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University and Professor Carole Roan Gresenz, Dean, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University.

On the following day, the Global Leaders Series will welcome Dr Yukio Hatoyama, former Prime Minister of Japan, to explore "The Future of Sino-Japanese Relations Amid a Cracking World Order". Professor James Robinson will return for a second session examining "The Future of Nations: How Economic and Political Institutions Contribute to Growth and Progress".

The final day will feature Open Dialogues on Global Policy Challenges and Solutions, including sessions led by Professor Joseph Liow on "Southeast Asia Between the Superpowers: The Dilemma of Choice", and Professor Carole Roan Gresenz on "Cognitive Health, Household Financial Decision-Making & Intrahousehold Financial Spillovers". The week will conclude with a powerful address by Mr Phongthep Thepkanjana, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, on "Transnational Scams and the Digital-Age Death Penalty Debate".

Designed to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and actionable insights, the Inaugural Week underscores SGP's commitment to advancing governance innovation and strengthening international cooperation in an increasingly complex global landscape.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://hku.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bxSKys1jr2yRzLM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The University of Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
University of Hong Kong governance school

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Webudding advances digital stationery with IP collaborations

Webudding advances digital stationery with IP collaborations

HGC launches mobile service expanding connectivity

HGC launches mobile service expanding connectivity

Brother launches PR1060W 10-needle embroidery machine

Brother launches PR1060W 10-needle embroidery machine

JustMarkets upgrades gold trading technology ecosystem

JustMarkets upgrades gold trading technology ecosystem

ESG Achievement Awards open for applications

ESG Achievement Awards open for applications

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

South Korea advances in investment rankings

South Korea advances in investment rankings

Vietnam’s aviation authority pushes shift to greener operations

Vietnam’s aviation authority pushes shift to greener operations

Ho Chi Minh City announces 2026-2030 investment projects

Ho Chi Minh City announces 2026-2030 investment projects

Vietnam mulls building airport on water

Vietnam mulls building airport on water

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020