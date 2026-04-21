University of Hong Kong launches governance school

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - The University of Hong Kong (HKU) announces the launch of the School of Governance and Policy (SGP), a new interdisciplinary hub dedicated to shaping the future of governance and public policy. To mark this milestone, SGP will host its inaugural week from 27 to 29 April 2026, convening global thought leaders, nobel laureate, former heads of state, and leading academics to confront the world's most urgent regional and transnational challenges.



Professor Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKU, stated, "The establishment of the School of Governance and Policy underscores HKU's dedication to cultivating visionary leaders and driving meaningful global cooperation. It also exemplifies the value of the humanities in the midst of the global technology leap. This Inaugural Week will serve as a dynamic platform where ideas meet action—bridging academic insight, policymaking, and real-world innovation."



Echoing this vision, Professor Kenneth Wong, Director of School of Governance and Policy and Kerry Group Professor in Public Policy, added, "In an era defined by disruption and interdependence, collaborative governance is not just important—it is essential. SGP's Inaugural Week embodies our mission to foster dialogue, advance research, and deliver impactful solutions that transcend borders."



The Inaugural Week will commence on 27 April with an Inaugural Ceremony featuring the official announcement of SGP and a keynote address by Professor James Robinson, 2024 Nobel Laureate in Economics. This will be followed by an exclusive panel, "Beyond Borders: Policy Innovation and Collaboration in a Multipolar World" with Professor Joseph Liow Chinyong, Dean and Wang Gungwu Professor in East Asian Affairs, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore; Professor Lan Xue, Dean, Schwarzman College, Tsinghua University and Professor Carole Roan Gresenz, Dean, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University.



On the following day, the Global Leaders Series will welcome Dr Yukio Hatoyama, former Prime Minister of Japan, to explore "The Future of Sino-Japanese Relations Amid a Cracking World Order". Professor James Robinson will return for a second session examining "The Future of Nations: How Economic and Political Institutions Contribute to Growth and Progress".



The final day will feature Open Dialogues on Global Policy Challenges and Solutions, including sessions led by Professor Joseph Liow on "Southeast Asia Between the Superpowers: The Dilemma of Choice", and Professor Carole Roan Gresenz on "Cognitive Health, Household Financial Decision-Making & Intrahousehold Financial Spillovers". The week will conclude with a powerful address by Mr Phongthep Thepkanjana, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, on "Transnational Scams and the Digital-Age Death Penalty Debate".



Designed to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and actionable insights, the Inaugural Week underscores SGP's commitment to advancing governance innovation and strengthening international cooperation in an increasingly complex global landscape.



For more information and to register, please visit: https://hku.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bxSKys1jr2yRzLM

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