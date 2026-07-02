Trinasolar's Vertex N G3 targets Thailand's AI and data centre solar demand at ASEW

BANGKOK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, will debut its latest high-power module, the Vertex N G3, at Asia Sustainable Energy Week 2026 (ASEW), taking place from 1 to 3 July 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. The module will be displayed at the booths of Trinasolar's distributor partners NEX, KLINK and Marvel.

Vertex N G3 displayed at ASEW, Bangkok

Thailand's solar sector is entering a more demand-driven phase, with the draft Power Development Plan (PDP 2026) targeting renewables to account for 60% of power generation by 2037. Rising investment in cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure is also increasing demand for cleaner electricity, creating a stronger need for high-yield solar solutions across utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and emerging artificial intelligence data centre (AIDC) applications.Thailand's data centre sector is projected to grow at 27.71% annually between 2025 and 2031, significantly above the global average of 8.37%, underscoring the scale of clean energy demand that high-efficiency solar solutions will need to support.

The Vertex N G3 (NEG21C.20Q) is positioned to meet these requirements with its high module output of up to 760W and module efficiency of 24.5%. Leveraging Trinasolar's advanced n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology, its optimized voltage-to-current ratio enables higher string power with fewer modules, supporting more efficient system layouts and helping reduce balance-of-system requirements. The module also features bifaciality of up to 85±5%, enabling 10 to 20% additional rear-side energy generation depending on site conditions and system design. These features are relevant for Thailand, where customers need to improve project output while managing land, rooftop and installation constraints.

The module is also suited to Thailand's hot and humid operating environment. With low linear degradation of 0.35% and stable temperature performance, the Vertex N G3 supports consistent energy output over time.

Trinasolar's showcase of the Vertex N G3 follows its recent 600MW MoU with Ecohope, in which the Vertex N G3 is a flagship module. Ecohope's focus on Thailand as a key Southeast Asia market signals confidence in the module's relevance to local solar demand.

"Thailand is an important market for Trinasolar, and ASEW gives us a strong platform to showcase our latest TOPCon 3.0 technology. The rapid expansion of data centres and AI infrastructure is fundamentally reshaping" said Dave Wang, Subregion Head (Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar), Trinasolar Asia Pacific. "The Vertex N G3is well-positioned to support this shift, delivering higher energy yield and long-term reliability that both industrial and digital infrastructure customers increasingly require. Showcasing it with our local partners demonstrates our commitment to Thailand and our confidence in the market's next phase of solar growth."