Bitmo Lab Launches MeetSticker Tracking Technology

February 10, 2026 | 00:28
(0) user say
The technology startup unveiled a tracking solution promising to revolutionise how users locate personal items through enhanced findable technology.

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, everyday objects — from wallets to travel gear and wearable tech — have become thinner, softer, and more design-oriented. However, tracking technology has lagged behind, still built around rigid, bulky hardware. To bridge this gap, Bitmo Lab, an innovative gadget studio, today officially unveiled MeetSticker and announced the launch of its global Alpha Testing Program.

Reimagining the Form Factor

MeetSticker is not just smaller; it is a fundamental rethink of what a tracker looks like. By ditching the rigid shell, it offers a solution that adapts to the object it protects.

  • Paper-Thin Profile: With a thickness of just 0.8mm, it disappears into the inner lining of a passport holder or the tightest wallet slots without creating a bulge.
  • Flexible Contour: Unlike rigid discs, it can bend to fit curved surfaces, making it perfect for camera lens caps, helmets, and bicycle frames.
  • Cross-Platform Utility: Powered by a proprietary network and dedicated app, it ensures seamless tracking for both iOS and Android users.

Importantly, the sleek surface on this engineering sample is just the beginning. Future versions may explore diverse finishes and even open the door to user customization.

Securing the "Untrackable"

For too long, the tracking industry has focused solely on items with loops or pockets — keys, luggage, and backpacks. This left a massive blind spot for essentials that require a seamless fit.

MeetSticker fills this gap by expanding the definition of what can be protected. It enables tracking for high-value, non-traditional items — from VR headsets to expensive tools — ensuring users no longer have to choose between maintaining the sleek profile of their gear and the security they need.

Join the Co-Creation Journey

Starting February 9, 2026, Bitmo Lab invites global creators and tech enthusiasts to apply for the Alpha Testing phase. This 5-week program is a collaborative effort to validate this new form factor in real-world scenarios. We will be selecting 60 participants to lead this exclusive cohort.

  • The Kit: Participants will receive a prototype unit and early App access.
  • The Rewards: All applicants gain "Early Bird" status. Active participants who provide feedback will be rewarded with a free retail unit upon official launch.

For more information, visit the Official Campaign Page, or apply here.

Data Privacy Commitment

For this Alpha test, all user data is strictly limited to testing purposes and will be permanently deleted from all servers upon the program's conclusion.

You can contact us at official@bitmolab.com.

By PR Newswire

Bitmo Lab

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bitmo Lab MeetSticker Tracking Technology

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

