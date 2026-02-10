Corporate

Pavo Fitness Smart Reformer Raises Over $650,000

February 10, 2026 | 00:34
(0) user say
The fitness equipment company's artificial intelligence-enhanced Pilates reformer exceeded six hundred fifty thousand dollars on the crowdfunding platform.

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavo Fitness, the pioneer in luxury connected fitness, has officially launched its highly anticipated AI-powered Intelligent Foldable Reformer on Kickstarter. Within days of its debut, the project has not only been honored as a "Project We Love" by Kickstarter but has also skyrocketed past the $650,000 funding milestone, signaling a major shift in the home Pilates market.

As a gesture of gratitude to its rapidly growing community, Pavo Fitness has announced an exciting $650,000 Stretch Goal Unlock:

  • Universal Free Content: All app users will now receive 10 Free Foundation Courses.
  • Exclusive Backer Bonus: Every Kickstarter backer will receive a complimentary 3-month VIP Membership, granting access to the Phase 1 Advanced Training program. This premium series includes 30 specialized lessons and a library of over 100+ precision movements.

Bridging the "Feedback Gap" in Home Fitness

Pavo Fitness arrives as the sophisticated answer to the limitations of traditional home equipment. While market leaders have focused on aesthetics, Pavo elevates the category by merging "Quiet Luxury" design with AI-personalized training plan customization.

"We built Pavo to change the fact that modern lifestyles are making physical pain a common and youthful struggle" says Frank Gu, Founder of Pavo Fitness. "With the incredible support of our backers, we are now able to expand our digital library even faster, ensuring every user has the professional guidance they need to master Pilates at home."

Key Innovations of the Pavo Reformer:

  • Real-Time Form Guidance: An integrated sensor matrix helps users discover and maintain their most comfortable and effective training rhythm.
  • The "Invisible" Studio: Featuring a signature hidden-rail system and aerospace-grade materials, the Pavo Reformer is designed to be a centerpiece of high-end interior design, yet it remains foldable and portable.
  • Adaptive AI Coaching: The platform analyzes user fatigue and strength curves in real-time, automatically adjusting recommended settings to keep users in the "Optimal Challenge Zone."

Exclusive Kickstarter Opportunities

The campaign is currently live, offering "Movement Pioneers" a rare opportunity to secure the Pavo Reformer at exclusive Early Bird pricing—a significant discount from the planned MSRP. With the new Stretch Goal unlocked, the value proposition for early backers has never been stronger.

For more information, high-resolution media kits, or to back the campaign, visit: Kickstarter Campaign Link

Official Website: pavofitness.com

By PR Newswire

Pavo Fitness

TagTag:
Pavo Fitness Intelligent Foldable Reformer Artificial intelligenceenhanced Pilates

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

