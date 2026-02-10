Abio Technologies Unveils Spark and Blaze Systems

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abio Technologies Inc. today announced the official launch of its software suite at the SLAS2026 International Conference and Exhibition. This landmark launch introduces Abio Spark, a foundational system for high-integrity research, and Abio Blaze, an AI-powered orchestration platform for high-throughput R&D.

Smarter Lab. Better Data. Bolder Science.

Abio Technologies is digitalizing the modern laboratory by bridging the gap between computational dry labs and experimental wet labs. To master the challenges of modern research, Abio provides AI-first, automation-native software engineered to intelligently manage the entire R&D lifecycle. By unifying these environments into a single iterative loop, Abio provides the Unified R&D Data Hub necessary to eliminate 'data drudgery' and accelerate the pace of discovery.

"The path to a breakthrough is often trapped in fragmented notes and disconnected instruments," said Guochun Liao, President of Abio Technologies Inc. "We built the Abio ecosystem to act as the unified backbone for the lab. Abio Spark provides the 'Seed' of high-integrity research, while Abio Blaze provides the 'Engine' to drive that discovery into high-throughput reality".

The Initial Pieces of the Ecosystem

The launch of Spark and Blaze represents the first phase of a modular, AI-first suite designed to intelligently manage the entire R&D lifecycle:

Abio Spark: The Foundation of Discovery

Tailored for academics and startups, Spark unifies electronic notebook (ELN) and inventory management to establish a secure, high-integrity record of discovery from day one. Available for free, it serves as the essential entry point to the 'Smarter Lab'.

Abio Blaze: The Engine of Autonomy

Acting as the automation-native 'glue', Blaze transforms fragmented hardware into a single orchestration engine to achieve true 'walk-away' laboratory performance and maximize research ROI.

Architected for Excellence

The Abio platform is built upon four core pillars designed to empower modern research teams:

Trusted Data Fabric

Establishing a foundation of reliability and traceability across the research lifecycle while ensuring compliance with FAIR principles. Precision Science

Empowering research with specialized tools for diverse modalities, from material management to experimental record keeping. Autonomous Lab Workflows

Transforming operations with end-to-end automation, vendor-agnostic instrument integration, and dynamic workflow control. Augmented Intelligence

Unleashing data potential with built-in AI models to provide predictive insights and guide experimental design.

A Scaling Roadmap

Abio is engineered to be unified yet modular, allowing organizations to scale as their research evolves. The ecosystem will continue to expand with the launch of Abio Campfire and Abio Bonfire (Advanced ELN/LIMS) in 2026, followed by Abio Ignite (SDMS) in 2027.

Availability

Abio Spark is available now for free public access at software.abio.ai. Abio Blaze is currently available for prospect demonstrations. Visit the Abio booth at SLAS2026 for live demonstrations of the intelligent lab in action.