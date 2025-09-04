Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trade finance firm doubles down with strategic NCI alliance

September 04, 2025 | 13:25
(0) user say
When global supply chains creak under financial pressure, one investment house bets that smarter lending partnerships can oil the wheels of international commerce.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Mirai Bridge Capital Sdn Bhd ("MBC"), a fast-growing private equity management company, has signed a Collaboration Agreement with NCI Malaysia Sdn Bhd ("NCI") to expand into trade credit facilities for businesses in Malaysia and across Asia. The agreement marks a major step toward building a more resilient and secure regional financing ecosystem.

As a specialist in fund management, receivables financing, and trade finance solutions, Mirai Bridge Capital is dedicated to helping businesses unlock working capital, manage risk, and grow with confidence in today's challenging economy. MBC's solutions are designed to provide transparent financing, secure structures, and growth-driven strategies that empower both SMEs and corporates.

Through the new partnership, NCI will provide trade credit insurance to mitigate non-payment risks, while MBC delivers the funding structures and receivables platform. Together, the collaboration strengthens cash flow, protects against buyer defaults, and supports expansion across borders.

"This partnership reflects Mirai Bridge Capital's vision of becoming a leading force in trade finance across the region," said Jack Ong Kooi Tatt, Director and CEO of Mirai Bridge Capital. "By combining our financial expertise with NCI's credit risk insurance, we're providing businesses with a complete solution that builds confidence and drives growth."

Benefits for Businesses

  • Trade credit facilities backed by insurance protection
  • Receivables financing to improve liquidity and cash flow
  • Exclusive model keeping MBC as the central financial partner
  • Regional trade support for SMEs and corporates

https://miraibridgecapital.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Mirai Bridge Capital Sdn Bhd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TradeFinance MalaysiaBusiness SMEGrowth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020