Trade finance firm doubles down with strategic NCI alliance

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Mirai Bridge Capital Sdn Bhd ("MBC"), a fast-growing private equity management company, has signed a Collaboration Agreement with NCI Malaysia Sdn Bhd ("NCI") to expand into trade credit facilities for businesses in Malaysia and across Asia. The agreement marks a major step toward building a more resilient and secure regional financing ecosystem.

As a specialist in fund management, receivables financing, and trade finance solutions, Mirai Bridge Capital is dedicated to helping businesses unlock working capital, manage risk, and grow with confidence in today's challenging economy. MBC's solutions are designed to provide transparent financing, secure structures, and growth-driven strategies that empower both SMEs and corporates.



Through the new partnership, NCI will provide trade credit insurance to mitigate non-payment risks, while MBC delivers the funding structures and receivables platform. Together, the collaboration strengthens cash flow, protects against buyer defaults, and supports expansion across borders.



"This partnership reflects Mirai Bridge Capital's vision of becoming a leading force in trade finance across the region," said Jack Ong Kooi Tatt, Director and CEO of Mirai Bridge Capital. "By combining our financial expertise with NCI's credit risk insurance, we're providing businesses with a complete solution that builds confidence and drives growth."



Benefits for Businesses

Trade credit facilities backed by insurance protection

Receivables financing to improve liquidity and cash flow

Exclusive model keeping MBC as the central financial partner

Regional trade support for SMEs and corporates

https://miraibridgecapital.com/

