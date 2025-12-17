Raytron unveils thermal imaging tech for winter rescue missions

YANTAI, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron, a leader in infrared thermal imaging, today announced its WN2 Series infrared thermal imaging module and multi-platform thermal cameras designed for low-visibility conditions, such as snowstorms, freezing fog, and prolonged darkness.

In winter Search-and-Rescue (SAR) missions, visibility can degrade rapidly, making it difficult to locate missing people, vehicles, or aircraft with visible-light imaging alone. Thermal imaging can help reveal heat signatures and provide first responders with additional situational awareness when visual cues are limited.

How does Infrared Thermal Imaging Accelerate Winter SAR?

Even when targets are partially obscured by snow, vegetation, or uneven terrain, Raytron's infrared thermal sensor is capable of detecting heat signatures of humans or animals quickly. At the core of this technology is the WN2 series, designed to deliver stable, precise infrared detection for rapid integration.

WN2 series key advantages:

With resolutions up to 640x512 and a high frame rate output with built-in non-uniformity correction (NUC) algorithm, the WN2 thermal module provides continuous high-definition thermal video.

The thermal module features an ultra-compact design and low power consumption. It measures just 21×21×10.3mm, making it ideal for integration into commercial UAV payloads and handheld devices.

The flagship module supports rich digital interfaces and lens options, helping OEMs streamline system integration.

Designed for OEMs and system integrators across outdoor and commercial drone applications, the WN2 series thermal module enables reliable thermal perception for thermal night vision. Integrated into commercial UAVs, handheld devices, or automated systems, it helps solution providers support low-visibility missions such as winter search and rescue.

"Visibility can collapse quickly in winter SAR operations, and every minute counts", said Haley Hu, CTO at Raytron. "By enabling reliable thermal imaging across complex terrains, we aim to help teams search smarter and deliver real-world value where it matters most."

Building a Safer World with Raytron's Infrared Innovation

Raytron delivers high-sensitivity infrared imaging solutions that work day or night, across terrain, weather, and visibility conditions. From search-and-rescue in snow and forests to industrial monitoring, security, and wildlife conservation, Raytron's thermal imaging solutions help organizations to improve response times and protect lives and ecosystems under the most demanding conditions. Looking forward, Raytron remains committed to continuous innovation, advancing smart IR thermal sensing and AI-powered imaging to meet tomorrow's safety challenges with even greater effectiveness.

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com

LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.