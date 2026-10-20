Tomorrowland hosts sold out music event in Shanghai venue

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrowland brought its signature festival experience to Shanghai for the second edition of The Magic of Tomorrowland in China. In partnership with Hero Esports, INS LAND and Budweiser, the festival transformed Hero Dome into a two-day celebration of electronic music, bringing together thousands of People of Tomorrow.

Located in INS SEA, the newly developed waterfront destination in Shanghai's western Huangpu district, the event brought together music, culture, fashion, gastronomy and technology in one immersive setting. The sold-out show offered an intimate yet high-energy festival experience in a purpose-built indoor venue.

Developed by Hero Esports and INS LAND, Hero Dome provided the setting for an ambitious main-stage production. A 88-metre stage, complemented by 72 moving ceiling screens, created an immersive visual environment that surrounded the audience and brought Tomorrowland's distinctive stage design to life.

Bringing the Magic of Tomorrowland to Shanghai

With a scenography built entirely locally, The Magic of Tomorrowland demonstrated how the festival's signature experience could be adapted to a new setting while maintaining its focus on creativity, technical excellence and the audience experience. The production was developed in accordance with local safety requirements, with sustainability also forming part of the planning process.

"China has always opened its arms to us, and returning for a second year with our local partners is a privilege," said Debby Wilmsen, spokesperson at Tomorrowland. "Shanghai's Tomorrowland is one of a kind — the stage, the lineup, the crowd. To see the Tomorrowland experience take root here, and to watch the EDM scene grow with us, is something we're truly proud of."

"We're proud to be working with Tomorrowland for a second year running, alongside our sister company INS LAND," said Danny Tang, CEO and Co-Founder of Hero Esports. "We exist to create experiences that connect people. Together with likeminded teams like Tomorrowland and INS LAND we hope to bring the magic back to Shanghai again through the festival format. We can't wait to bring more of these connecting experiences to China."

Day One: Axwell, Lost Frequencies and a Standout B2B Set

The first night opened with a lineup spanning melodic house, progressive sounds and driving techno, building towards a headline performance by Axwell of Swedish House Mafia.

Lost Frequencies brought his melodic, uplifting sound to the stage, while Cassian and Kevin de Vries joined forces for a back-to-back set that blended their distinct approaches to electronic music. MORTEN and Linska added their own energy to the evening, while Chinese DJ Sally opened the day, setting the tone for the weekend.

From the opening set to the final moments of the night, the programme showcased the breadth of electronic music, bringing international artists and local talent together under one roof.

A Universe Comes to Life: TIESTO Close The Magic Of Tomorrowland 2026

The second night culminated in a headline performance by Dutch electronic music icon Tiësto, who brought the two-day celebration to a close with a set inside Hero Dome.

The evening also featured a series of standout performances across different corners of the electronic music spectrum. ARTBAT and R3HAB joined forces for a back-to-back set built around driving rhythms and expansive electronic soundscapes. Miss Monique and Alison Wonderland brought their distinctive sounds to the programme, while Joel Corry delivered his recognisable blend of dance music and high-energy performance. Chinese artist Evin King represented the strength of the local scene on closing night.

Together, the two nights offered a programme that connected internationally recognised artists with the growing electronic music community in China.

Special Sunset Sets: New Names, New Stories

Beyond the main stage, Paperworld by Budweiser offered a more intimate setting for discovering artists and enjoying the festival in a different atmosphere.

Hauzer brought his energetic sound to the stage, alongside performances by Nosi, Bhaskar and Carly Wilford. DJ L, Zok and Mansun Lui completed the sunset programme, creating a distinct musical experience within the wider festival grounds.

The additional stage offered another perspective on The Magic of Tomorrowland, complementing the scale of the main-stage production with a more intimate space for music and discovery.

Mainstage in Numbers

The Magic of Tomorrowland brought together an extensive locally produced technical and creative operation. From scenography and decorative elements to food stalls, merchandise spaces and costumes, the production reflected a collaboration between international creative direction and local expertise.

88-metre wide mainstage

15,000 m³ of scenic structures

20,000 m² of stage design

2867m² of brand-new LED screen

72 ceiling screens

692 moving lights and laser fixtures

120 L-acoustic speakers

56 CO₂ effects (without CO₂)

32 bubble machines

14 confetti effects

20- metre catwalk with 24 performers wearing locally crafted costumes

The Full Experience

The Magic of Tomorrowland extended beyond the stage, bringing together hospitality, gastronomy, brand activations and exclusive merchandise to create a more complete festival experience.

Across the venue, dedicated spaces and activations offered visitors opportunities to explore different aspects of the event, while China-exclusive merchandise provided a collection of pieces created specifically for the local audience.

The festival's food offering was another highlight, with some 15 participating brands spanning Chinese regional cuisine, Western dining, Thai street food, drinks and sweets. The selection brought together established culinary names and diverse food concepts, giving visitors the opportunity to discover a broad range of flavours between performances.