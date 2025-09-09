Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tineco 9.9 Sale Slashes 50%, Drops AI Vacuum for Hair Art

September 09, 2025 | 14:49
(0) user say
One-day frenzy pairs cordless mop-vac that sketches floor patterns while sucking crumbs, tempting moms to click checkout before midnight.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning technology, has launched a storewide limited-time promotion for 9.9. Customers looking for innovative, user-friendly vacuums can explore Tineco's range of home appliances at wallet-friendly prices from just $99. In addition to the festivities, Tineco also announced the launch of the S9 Artist Breeze, an addition to the brand's top-performing S9 range.

ATTRACTIVE 9.9 PROMOTIONS UP FOR GRABS

From now till 14 September, customers purchasing through Tineco's official website, Lazada and Shopee flagship stores, and mass retailers, can enjoy up to 75% off, with deals starting from $99.

Promotional prices are applicable across Tineco's range of products, from the Smart Wet Dry Vacuums to Vacuum Cleaners and Carpet Cleaners. Customers can enjoy discounted prices on Tineco's key products, including the advanced S9 Artist Steam from $900 (u.p. $3,099), and S6 Stretch Pro from $400 (u.p. $2,099).
Device Price Promotion Information Availability Launch Promotions *T&Cs apply, while stocks last
S9 Artist Steam $9xx Free accessories worth up to $666:
  • 12x Cleaning Solution
  • 2x Hepa Filter
  • 2x Roller Brush
 Available now at Tineco's official website, Lazada and Shopee flagship stores, and mass retailers Promotion runs from now till 14 September 2025.
S9 Artist Breeze $5xx Free accessories worth up to $149:
  • 2x Cleaning Solution
  • 1x Hepa Filter
  • 1x Roller Brush
S6 Stretch Pro $4xx Free accessories worth up to $275:
  • 6x Cleaning Solution

NEW TINECO S9 ARTIST BREEZE GUARANTEES TOP CLEANING PERFORMANCE WITH LATEST TECHNOLOGY

Fully equipped with Tineco's latest technology, the new S9 Artist Breeze guarantees top cleaning performance suitable for Singapore lifestyles.

The technologically advanced S9 Artist Breeze ensures a clog-free, smooth and uninterrupted cleaning experience as the powerful 22kPa suction instantly removes dust and debris, and DualBlock Anti-Tangle Design effectively prevents hair and pet fur from tangling. Triple-sided Edge is designed for convenience, ensuring thorough cleaning along walls and leaves no corner uncleaned. Equipped with Tineco's signature technology, the iLoop Smart Sensor, cleaning is optimised as suction and water flow are adjusted automatically and effectively.

With a runtime of 50 minutes, the S9 Artist Breeze is capable of cleaning entire homes of up to 300 square metres on a single charge in lay-flat mode. The new model is also easy to use with a 180° Lay-Flat Design that easily reaches under furniture and 90° Swivel Steering for easy maneuverability and maximum user comfort.

With the launch of S9 Artist Breeze, Tineco remains dedicated to innovation and providing smarter home appliances for all customers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tineco

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tineco 9.9 Sale Vacuum Cleaners Sale Smart Cleaning Technology Cordless MopVac

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

Bika.ai Debuts, Turns To-Do Lists Into Self-Fulfilling Prophecies

Bika.ai Debuts, Turns To-Do Lists Into Self-Fulfilling Prophecies

Planner At Large Pens “Swimming Downstream,” Preps 50K First Run

Planner At Large Pens “Swimming Downstream,” Preps 50K First Run

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

Canadian Solar Low-Carbon Panels Cut CO2 70% vs Standard Modules

Canadian Solar Low-Carbon Panels Cut CO2 70% vs Standard Modules

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

94% IT Leaders Fail Cloud Cost Optimization: 2025 Survey Insights

94% IT Leaders Fail Cloud Cost Optimization: 2025 Survey Insights

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020