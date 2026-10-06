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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tigerair Taiwan launches tigerhop platform with airline partner Scoot

October 06, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
Carrier Tigerair Taiwan launched its tigerhop virtual interlining platform powered by Dohop technology, adding budget airline partner Scoot to expand its international route network.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dohop, the travel technology company creating a new standard for Connected Travel that works beyond traditional interline, has announced a new partnership with Tigerair Taiwan to deploy the Dohop-powered tigerhop platform, now live on the airline's retail channels. Through the initial partnership with Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary, Tigerair Taiwan customers will have more options for travel within Asia, specifically across North Asia routes and new connections to Singapore, all bookable in a single transaction.

Tigerhop, powered by Dohop's RetailConnect platform, allows Tigerair Taiwan to sell multi-carrier journeys that combine its own flights with onward services operated by partner airlines. At launch, tigerhop will offer connections from Taipei and Da Nang to Singapore via Scoot, and travelers departing from Singapore can transfer at Taoyuan International Airport to other destinations, including Akita, Hanamaki, and Tottori.

"Tigerair Taiwan demonstrates how airlines can use Connected Travel to expand their network without the cost and complexity of bilateral interlining," said Hugh Aitken, Chief Operating Officer at Dohop. "Launching tigerhop with Scoot gives Taiwanese travellers access to more destinations through Tigerair Taiwan's own channels, while enabling the airline to capture bookings that might otherwise go to OTAs. With additional carriers joining the platform in the coming months, tigerhop also marks an important expansion of Dohop's presence in Asia."

For Tigerair Taiwan, the partnership adds connections with other carriers without complex interline or codeshare agreements, expanding its commercial reach with minimal technical investment. By selling these itineraries through tigerhop under its own brand, the airline can compete more effectively with online travel agents while giving passengers access to Dohop's ConnectSure disruption support and travel protection services.

"Working with Dohop, we can grow our international reach without traditional interline structures while maintaining our brand promise to our passengers," said Joyce Huang, Chairperson of Tigerair Taiwan. "We look forward to partnering with new carriers and expanding our coverage in the APAC region through Dohop's technology."

The Tigerair Taiwan launch extends Dohop's presence across Asia, where its platforms are already live for Scoot, Thai Vietjet, Citilink and Air India Express, with others in development. These deployments reflect growing demand among Asian carriers for flexible connectivity that can integrate into existing retail channels without individual codeshare or bilateral interline agreements, supporting the industry's broader move toward modular, multi-carrier connectivity and modern retailing.

For more information about the partnership between Dohop and Tigerair Taiwan

Visit www.dohop.com/airlines to learn more.

and www.tigerairtw.com.

By PR Newswire

Dohop

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Tigerair Taiwan Scoot tigerhop platform

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