Airbrush upgrades AI Image Enhancer with 16K output

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbrush has introduced a major update to its AI Image Enhancer on the web, adding high-resolution output options of up to 16K and batch processing for up to 50 images in a single session. The update is designed to help creators, photographers, marketers, and e-commerce teams improve image quality while handling larger volumes of visual content more efficiently.

As creators and businesses produce more visual content for online stores, advertising, social media, and high-resolution displays, preparing images at different sizes and quality levels can become time-consuming. The latest Airbrush update expands the Image Enhancer workflow with higher-resolution output and larger-scale batch processing directly in the browser.

High-Resolution Output Up to 16K

Users can now select output options of up to 16K resolution when enhancing images with Airbrush. The AI-powered tool helps improve clarity, detail, colour, and overall visual quality while increasing image resolution, giving users more flexibility when preparing product photography, marketing materials, social media content, and other high-resolution visuals.

Batch Processing for Up to 50 Images

Users can now upload and enhance up to 50 images in one session instead of processing files individually. This reduces repetitive steps and makes it easier to work with larger batches.

The feature can be especially useful for e-commerce teams preparing product catalogues, photographers managing large image collections, social media teams creating campaign assets, and creators enhancing multiple images before publishing.

"Users are looking for ways to achieve better image quality while saving time when working with larger numbers of files," said Lyllian Lai, Product Lead at Airbrush. "With higher-resolution output and batch processing, we want to make image enhancement more flexible for everyday creators while also supporting more demanding professional workflows."

Airbrush keeps the enhancement process online and streamlined. Users can upload images, apply AI enhancement, preview the results, and download finished files within the same browser-based workflow.

For further editing, Airbrush Web also offers the AI Background Remover to remove or replace photo backgrounds and the Object Remover to erase unwanted objects and distractions. Together, these tools provide more ways to improve and prepare visual content within the Airbrush online editor.

To explore batch image enhancement on Airbrush Web, visit: https://airbrush.com/bulk-image-enhancer