PRA Group rings Nasdaq opening bell for 30th anniversary

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today celebrated its 30th anniversary by ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in New York City's Times Square.

PRA Group President and Chief Executive Officer Martin Sjolund rang the bell alongside co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board Steve Fredrickson, the company's senior leadership team and employees representing PRA Group's global workforce.

"Celebrating 30 years of business is especially meaningful because this milestone belongs to the people who have helped make PRA Group what it is today," said Sjolund. "Our people are the reason we've grown from a startup in Virginia into a global company, and they are the reason we're excited about our next chapter."

Founded in Norfolk, Va., in 1996, PRA Group has grown into one of the most globally diversified companies in the nonperforming loan industry, with portfolio operations in 18 countries. The company has been publicly traded since 2002 and continues to play an important role in the financial ecosystem by returning capital to banks and other creditors while working directly with customers to help them resolve their debt.

"As proud as we are of our first 30 years, we're even more excited about what comes next," Sjolund said. "Together, we're advancing our new PRA 3.0 strategy introduced earlier this year, which is focused on helping us become a high-performing, technology-enabled global allocator of capital. I am proud of what our team has accomplished, and we look forward to continuing to deliver value to our customers, employees, partners and shareholders."

For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.