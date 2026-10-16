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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

October 16, 2026 | 11:21
(0) user say
Hotel operator ONYX Hospitality Group received the Best Local Hotel Brand award in Thailand for the second consecutive year at the TTG ceremony.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences in Asia Pacific, has been named Best Local Hotel Brand – Thailand for the second consecutive year at the 35th Annual TTG Travel Awards 2026. Voted for by readers of TTG Asia, TTG China, TTG India, TTGmice, TTG-BTmice China, TTGassociations and TTG Asia Luxury, the award represents further recognition of ONYX Hospitality Group's brands and service standards, as well as its teams' continued commitment to caring for guests and business partners.

Reflecting the confidence and recognition of travel trade readers, while building on its distinctive Thai hospitality to create experiences for travellers across Asia Pacific

Reflecting the confidence and recognition of travel trade readers, while building on its distinctive Thai hospitality to create experiences for travellers across Asia Pacific

Over more than 60 years, ONYX Hospitality Group has grown from a Thai company with expertise in hotel management into a hospitality management company operating across Asia Pacific. Drawing on its experience and foundations in Thai hospitality, the Group combines this heritage with an international perspective in brand development, hotel management and understanding the needs of travellers in each market, as it works towards its vision: "To be the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific".

At the heart of this approach is Thai hospitality, which, for ONYX Hospitality Group, extends beyond a warm welcome to encompass the care and attentiveness needed to truly understand and respond to guests' needs. This is fundamental to creating positive travel experiences that reflect the diverse needs of travellers across Asia Pacific. The same philosophy is reflected across the Group's brands — Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence — and developed into distinctive experiences at each property. By naturally bringing together the stories and character of each destination with Thai hospitality and each brand's identity, every property can create experiences that reflect its local context and the needs of its guests, giving each journey its own stories and lasting impressions.

Receiving an internationally recognised, reader-voted award for the second consecutive year marks further recognition of ONYX Hospitality Group's service quality and the dedication of its teams in Thailand and overseas. Together, they uphold service standards and create experiences that reflect attention to every detail and a deep understanding of guests. In addition to the Best Local Hotel Brand – Thailand award, properties within the Group have received a range of internationally and nationally recognised accolades, covering guest experiences, the quality of their people, and their work in support of the environment and local communities.

The TTG Travel Awards honour, together with the recognition received by the Group's properties across various areas, provides further motivation for ONYX Hospitality Group to continue developing its service quality, people and hospitality management expertise. The Group also continues to build collaborations with partners in each market to strengthen its business and further develop its expertise in Thai hospitality alongside the long-term growth of its operations across Asia Pacific.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com

By ONYX Hospitality Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ONYX Hospitality Group TTG Travel Award Thailand

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