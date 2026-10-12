Sungrow commissions 40 MWh energy storage system in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading supplier of PV inverters and energy storage systems, announced the successful commissioning and commercial operation launch of WKV Hydro Technics (Pvt) Ltd's 10 MW/40 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Galle, Sri Lanka on September 10, 2026. WKV Group, a subsidiary of Khen Energy Limited, deployed Sungrow's PowerTitan 2.0 solution, enhancing grid flexibility and delivering fast‑response energy storage capacity to support renewable energy integration.

Sri Lanka is expanding renewable generation, with the country's long-term power plan targeting 70% of electricity generation from renewable energy sources by 2030, led by solar and wind. As the share of variable renewable generation grows, the power system requires more flexible resources that can respond quickly to fluctuations in supply and changing demand patterns. Electricity demand typically reaches its daily peak at around 7 p.m, placing additional pressure on the grid during the evening. Against this backdrop, Sri Lanka's power-sector planning has identified utility-scale battery energy storage as an important grid-support technology for maintaining system reliability and enabling greater renewable energy integration.

PowerTitan 2.0 Designed for Local Project Requirements

End-to-end intelligent management: The system integrates station-level control with intelligent battery management, continuously tracking battery status and optimizing operation to support system stability and long-term performance.

Full-stack pre-commissioning capability: PowerTitan 2.0 integrates the battery system and PCS into an all-in-one AC-DC block, with key components pre-assembled before delivery. This simplifies on-site installation and commissioning, contributing to a 50% reduction in grid-connection time.

Built for a challenging coastal environment: Located approximately 500 meters from the sea, the project operates in a hot, humid and corrosive environment. PowerTitan 2.0 is designed to withstand challenging environmental conditions, supporting reliable long-term operation. The system is designed for an operational life of at least 15 years.

The project strengthens the grid's peak-shaving and frequency-regulation capabilities, providing fast and flexible support as electricity demand and renewable generation fluctuate. By storing electricity when supply is available and dispatching it when needed, the BESS can help improve system efficiency, enhance supply reliability and create greater flexibility to integrate renewable energy.

"The commissioning of this Project is not only a technological milestone but a national achievement. By partnering with Sungrow, we have demonstrated how foresight, innovation, and collaboration can reshape Sri Lanka's energy landscape. This project is a testament to what can be accomplished when industry leaders work together toward a shared vision of sustainability and resilience," said Sudath Pathmal, chief Operating Officer of WKV Group.

Accelerated Delivery Through Close Coordination

The project set a benchmark for rapid, high-quality delivery in challenging conditions. From thermal commissioning to pre-SAT, the project was completed in just one week, followed by formal SAT and commercial operation within five days. The accelerated delivery was supported by:

Proactive pre-project enablement: Technical parameters were pre-configured, with auxiliary power, liquid-cooling inspections, and grid-connection planning completed ahead of commissioning to minimize on-site delays.

On-site cross-team support: Sungrow's technical and delivery experts provided on-site support through SAT and COD, helping WKV complete testing and transition into commercial operation within the compressed schedule.

The project demonstrates Sungrow's ability to combine integrated technology, coordinated project execution and hands-on customer support to address the practical demands of utility-scale energy storage projects. Building on its experience across global markets, Sungrow will continue to support customers in deploying reliable energy storage solutions that enhance grid flexibility and enable greater renewable energy integration.