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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 wins The smarter E AWARD 2026

July 02, 2026 | 19:20
(0) user say
Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system won The Smarter E AWARD 2026 in the Energy Storage category, adding international recognition to the company's utility-scale battery product line.

MUNICH, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to announce that its PowerTitan 3.0 Energy Storage System (ESS) has received the prestigious The smarter E AWARD 2026 in the category "Energy Storage" during Intersolar — known as the "Oscars of the energy industry".

Sungrows PowerTitan 3.0 wins The smarter E AWARD 2026
Sungrow’s PowerTitan 3.0 wins The smarter E AWARD 2026

Sungrow's PowerTitan 3.0 Energy Storage System (ESS) stood out among numerous leading energy storage exhibitors worldwide and was the only Chinese brand to win an award in the Energy Storage category at The smarter E AWARD 2026. The award recognizes groundbreaking innovations that accelerate the transition toward a sustainable, reliable, and intelligent energy storage system.

Ahead of earning The smarter E AWARD 2026, and Sungrow secured the world's first giga-scale 24/7 solar-storage project in Abu Dhabi, a 7.5 GWh order with Masdar. In 2026, Sungrow estimates delivering 10 GWh of PowerTitan 3.0 across Europe.

The recognition underscores Sungrow's innovation, PowerTitan 3.0 is designed to address the evolving needs of utility-scale energy storage and delivers exceptional performance across efficiency, safety, and deployment speed.

  • Higher Efficiency, Mega Returns

With 99.3% power conversion efficiency and 92% round-trip efficiency, PowerTitan 3.0 minimizes energy loss in every cycle. Over a 20-year project lifetime, a 1 GWh project can generate up to EUR 16 million in additional revenue.

  • Redefining Security Boundaries

The stacked battery cell design reduces the risk of overheating and short circuits. Combined with self-monitoring, the system predicts thermal risks with over 99% warning accuracy, helping ensure reliable operation.

  • Fast Deployment, Greater Value

Factory pre-assembled and pre-tested, PowerTitan 3.0 significantly shortens installation time. A 1 GWh project can be grid-connected in as little as 12 days, accelerating project delivery.

Sungrow continues to empower homes and businesses with faster, safer, and more efficient energy storage solutions. "With more than 1,200 technical service engineers, 400 authorized service providers, and 520 service outlets across the world, and major service centres in Munich and Pamplona, we are not just selling into this market — we are part of it," said Roger Li, General Manager, Utility-Scale Product Line, Sungrow Energy Storage Business Unit.

Looking ahead, Sungrow believes the next generation of energy storage innovation must create value across increasingly diverse scenarios. With PowerTitan 3.0 and its growing global service infrastructure, Sungrow is turning that vision into operational reality.

By PR Newswire

Sungrow

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
PowerTitan 3.0 Sungrow The smarter E AWARD 2026 Sungrow PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system

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