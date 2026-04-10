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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

STRADVISION files for KOSDAQ IPO with 7 million shares

April 10, 2026 | 10:38
(0) user say
The automotive AI camera technology company submitted listing applications to South Korea's technology stock exchange for public offering.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global provider of AI-based vision perception software for the automotive industry, announced today that it has filed a registration statement with Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the KOSDAQ market.

The company intends to offer 7 million shares at an indicative price range of KRW 12,400 to KRW 14,800 per share, implying a total offering size of approximately KRW 86.8 billion to KRW 103.6 billion. STRADVISION previously received preliminary approval from the Korea Exchange (KRX) on April 2 and will proceed with institutional book-building followed by a public offering ahead of its KOSDAQ listing. KB Securities will serve as the lead underwriter.

STRADVISION develops AI-based vision perception software for automotive applications. Its flagship solution, SVNet, has been adopted in mass production programs with global automotive OEMs, supporting the company's expanding footprint in the global mobility market.

SVNet is a camera-based perception solution that processes visual data in real time to accurately detect and recognize road objects, including pedestrians, vehicles, and lane markings. It serves as a core enabling technology for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Built on a lightweight architecture, SVNet delivers reliable performance even in resource-constrained environments while maintaining compatibility across a broad range of hardware platforms.

In addition, STRADVISION has developed its proprietary integrated data pipeline, SVDataFlow, which automates key data processing tasks such as auto-labeling. This enables faster model development cycles while enhancing data-driven performance improvements and responsiveness to customer deployment requirements.

Leveraging technology designed to meet global vehicle safety assessment frameworks such as EURONCAP and regulatory requirements, including FMVSS, STRADVISION's solutions have been deployed across multiple OEM production programs. The company's software is compatible with more than 30 hardware platforms, further expanding its addressable market.

STRADVISION has surpassed 5 million cumulative vehicle deployments worldwide through its partnerships with global OEMs and has secured more than 1,000 patents globally, reinforcing its core Vision AI capabilities and technological barriers to entry.

The company has demonstrated strong growth, achieving a compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 60% from 2023 to 2025. As adoption of Level 2 and higher ADAS features continues to accelerate, demand for STRADVISION's solutions is expected to grow in tandem with broader market expansion.

"Through mass production programs with global OEMs, we have validated our technology and built a solid foundation for sustainable growth, supported by our strong R&D capabilities and talent," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of STRADVISION.

"We aim to expand beyond Level 2 ADAS into Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving through continuous advancements in Vision AI and multi-vision technologies. In addition, we plan to extend our business beyond automotive into new domains including smart infrastructure, special-purpose vehicles, and robotics," he added.

www.stradvision.com

By PR Newswire

StradVision

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STRADVISION KOSDAQ IPO

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Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

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