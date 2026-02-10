Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Math ("Spark" or "the Company"), a global leader in interactive small group classes for students from Pre-K through elementary school, has launched its upgraded Peak Performance Class.

The program features a comprehensive enhancement across the Singapore Math curriculum, a teaching team of NUS- and NTU-trained educators, and full integration of the authentic Concrete-Pictorial-Abstract (CPA) approach.

The upgraded program enables students worldwide to access Singapore-style math from home, replicating the pedagogy, instructional flow, and classroom practices traditionally delivered in Singapore schools. The initiative reflects Spark Math's commitment to expanding access to high-quality mathematics education through proven pedagogy and education technology.

The upgraded Peak Performance Classes centre on the CPA teaching approach, a globally recognised pathway for developing mathematical understanding at the primary level. CPA guides students through a three-stage cognitive progression, beginning with concrete manipulation of objects, advancing to pictorial representation, and culminating in abstract reasoning. The approach is widely adopted across over 70 countries and regions and has been validated by multiple academic studies demonstrating positive effects on learning motivation and achievement.

CPA is fully embedded across lessons in Spark Math classrooms with course design, instructional sequencing, and digital learning tools set up to ensure students consistently experience the CPA progression as they become more familiar and comfortable with mathematical concepts.

Travis Jin, Vice President at Spark Education Group, shared: "Every child deserves the opportunity to learn world-class mathematics. By systematically bringing Singapore's CPA teaching approach into Spark Math classrooms, we are taking an important step toward making high-quality education more accessible globally and reshaping how students understand mathematics."

To ensure an authentic learning experience, Spark Math has designed its online classrooms to mirror offline CPA-based instruction. Lessons follow teaching workflows similar to Singapore classroom styles, and interactive digital tools, visual models, and structured problem-solving activities replicate hands-on learning environments. Instructional visuals guide students through concrete operations, pictorial modelling, and abstract deduction, supporting conceptual mastery over traditional rote calculation.

Teaching delivery is supported by a professional instructor team trained in Singapore-style pedagogy. Educators follow unified teaching standards and quality benchmarks, ensuring consistency across classes and markets while maintaining fidelity to the CPA methodology. The launch comes as Singapore-style math and CPA-based instruction continue to gain recognition as reference standards in global mathematics education. As schools and families increasingly seek effective, research-backed approaches to numeracy development, CPA's emphasis on conceptual understanding and structured thinking has positioned it as a leading instructional framework.

Through the upgraded Peak Performance Classes, Spark Math aims to extend its international teaching footprint while addressing barriers of geography and access. By combining pedagogy grounded in classroom research with education technology, the platform supports broader participation in high-quality learning experiences and promotes equitable access to effective math instruction.

The upgraded Peak Performance Classes are available globally, with additional teaching resources and visual materials designed to support CPA-based learning across different age groups and proficiency levels.

For more information about Spark Math and the Peak Performance Classes, visit https://www.sparkedu.com.