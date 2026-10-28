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Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Southco Korea showcases data center security hardware at Seoul expo

October 28, 2026 | 10:14
(0) user say
Access hardware manufacturer Southco Korea scheduled product demonstrations for Data Center Korea 2026 in Seoul, showcasing cabinet security latches and electronic access control systems for infrastructure operators.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 October 2026 – Southco Korea will showcase its latest innovations for data center security, accessibility and operational efficiency at Data Center Korea 2026, taking place November 4 – 6, 2026. As AI adoption, liquid cooling deployment and high-density computing continue to reshape data center infrastructure, Southco's technologies help operators improve equipment accessibility, strengthen security and reduce maintenance time while supporting reliable system performance.

Data Center Korea Invitation

As artificial intelligence, cloud computing and high-performance computing drive higher rack densities and more complex system architectures, data center operators face increasing challenges related to installation, maintenance and uptime. Southco's engineered solutions are designed to simplify equipment servicing, support efficient thermal management and enhance the reliability of critical infrastructure.

At the event, Southco will demonstrate a portfolio of data center access hardware solutions, including:

  • Quick disconnect solutions that enable fast, leak-resistant liquid-cooling connections to help reduce downtime and support high-performance computing environments.
  • Inject/eject mechanisms that support high-force mating and blind-mate liquid-cooling architectures and reduce installation complexity
  • Remote access management solutions that provide secure electronic access control, real-time monitoring and comprehensive audit trails to support data center security and compliance requirements
  • Multipoint latching systems that secure closure and enhanced environmental protection and long-term reliability for cabinet applications
"As Korea's data center market continues to expand, operators are placing greater emphasis on infrastructure security, operational efficiency and serviceability," said HoSang Choi, Business Development Manager at Southco. "Compact rack environments demand faster, more efficient service. Southco's access hardware simplifies installation, maintenance and upgrades, while supporting liquid-cooling deployments and improving reliability."

With growing investments in AI infrastructure and next-generation data centers across South Korea, operators are seeking solutions that enhance uptime, simplify maintenance and strengthen physical security. Southco's portfolio of access hardware solutions helps address these challenges while supporting the evolving requirements of modern data center environments.

Attendees are invited to visit Southco at Hall 2 Booth V1 during Data Center Korea 2026 to learn how learn how innovative technologies for liquid cooling connectivity, equipment serviceability and secure access management can help improve data center performance and reliability.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Southco Asia

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TagTag:
Southco Korea Data Center Korea 2026 data center security

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