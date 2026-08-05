JIJ raises US$5.2m to scale AI optimisation platform

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JIJ Inc. ("JIJ"), developer of a quantum- and AI-enabled optimization platform, today announced that it has raised JPY 840 million, approximately US$5.2 million, in equity financing, with Global Brain Corporation ("Global Brain") serving as the lead investor. The financing was provided through multiple funds managed by Global Brain[1] and a fund managed by Fujitsu Ventures Limited[2].

JIJ will use the proceeds to advance its AI-enabled optimization platform, expand enterprise deployments of mathematical optimization, develop technologies for gate-based quantum computing, and accelerate its global growth.

[1] GB-VII & GB-VIII Follow-on Growth Fund Investment Limited Partnership, KDDI Open Innovation Fund III, ME Innovation Fund L.P., ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P., and KURONEKO Innovation Fund II L.P. [2] Fujitsu Ventures Fund LLC.

*The US-dollar amount is provided for reference only and is based on an exchange rate of JPY 161 per US$.

Why JIJ Is Positioned to Scale

JIJ has developed more than 60 use cases across energy, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, logistics, and other sectors. Its core strength lies in understanding real-world operational constraints, translating them into computable mathematical models, and implementing solutions for ongoing use in business operations.

Through its JijZept software suite, JIJ supports the optimization lifecycle from problem formulation and development to execution and continuous improvement. Its development tools, solvers, and execution environments help organizations expand the use of optimization across more business functions.

JIJ is building a technology foundation to support optimization across classical and emerging quantum computing environments.

The company also develops open-source technologies, including OpenJij for combinatorial optimization and Qamomile, an open-source quantum programming language. Alongside these efforts, JIJ is developing middleware through a Japanese government-backed research and development program administered by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). JIJ also participates in quantum industry ecosystems including Q-STAR, the European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC), and UKQuantum.

Use of Proceeds

JIJ will use the proceeds to advance research, engineering, and product development across AI, mathematical optimization, and quantum computing. The funding will also support the expansion of its technical and business development teams as the company scales the adoption of its technologies across industries and global markets.

Advancing JijZept AI

Launched in beta in early 2026, JijZept AI is evolving into a cloud-based AI agent service for mathematical optimization. Its AI-assisted modeling capabilities and dedicated sandbox environment enable AI agents to carry out an iterative process of defining requirements, building mathematical models, and running numerical experiments based on user requests.

JIJ also provides an SDK that gives access to the solvers and file system within JijZept AI, enabling integration with AI agents running in users' local environments. The service will also support quantum programming. Ahead of its official release, JIJ will continue expanding its capabilities to address current mathematical optimization problems while supporting research and development for future applications of quantum technologies.

Scaling Enterprise Deployment of Mathematical Optimization

Across a wide range of industries, companies need to make high-quality planning, allocation, and control decisions under increasingly complex constraints.

JIJ will strengthen its ability to deploy mathematical optimization solutions across more business functions and organizations. By expanding its support beyond research and development projects, the company aims to accelerate the practical adoption of optimization technologies.

Developing Middleware for Gate-Based Quantum Computing

Building on Qamomile and its broader work in quantum software, JIJ is developing infrastructure for gate-based quantum computing.

Putting quantum computing into practical use will require more than advances in algorithms and hardware. It will also require a software layer that connects quantum computers with high-performance computing environments and classical optimization technologies.

JIJ will continue combining cutting-edge research with implementation expertise, strengthening its work on gate-based quantum computing and advancing practical applications of hybrid quantum-classical computing in industry.

Expanding Globally

JIJ established its UK subsidiary, JIJ Europe Ltd., in 2025 and its German subsidiary, JIJ GmbH, in 2026. The company also began scaling its business activities in the United States in 2026.

In Europe, JIJ is working with local partners and research institutions on both practical applications of optimization technologies and research and development projects in quantum technology. Building on a team with diverse nationalities and areas of expertise, JIJ will accelerate its growth across Europe, the United States, and other international markets.

Strengthening Technical and Business Development Teams

JIJ will expand its research and engineering teams across quantum computing, mathematical optimization, and software engineering. It will also strengthen its business development capabilities to connect advanced technologies with industrial challenges and create new business opportunities.

The company will continue recruiting people who can contribute to both advanced research and practical implementation, strengthening the organization needed to bring quantum and mathematical optimization technologies into wider use.

Comment from Yu Yamashiro, Founder and CEO of JIJ

"Since JIJ was founded, we have worked at the intersection of quantum computing and mathematical optimization to address complex challenges across industries. Technologies developed through our research are now being deployed in day-to-day enterprise operations, and we believe this financing reflects confidence in both our technology and our ability to bring it into practice.

JIJ began with my desire to 'see the future through computation.' I believe that making complex challenges computable creates better choices and helps society move forward.

With this financing, we will advance our AI-enabled optimization platform and prepare for integration with gate-based quantum computers. By drawing on both mathematical optimization and hybrid quantum-classical computing, we aim to make a greater contribution to solving complex industrial challenges. By combining cutting-edge research with implementation expertise and bridging academia and industry, we will continue to advance our mission: "Making society computable to unlock humanity's potential."

Participating Investors

The following investors participated in the financing:

GB-VII & GB-VIII Follow-on Growth Fund Investment Limited Partnership (Follow-on investment)

KDDI Open Innovation Fund III (Follow-on investment)

ME Innovation Fund L.P. (First-time investment)

ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P. (First-time investment)

KURONEKO Innovation Fund II L.P. (First-time investment)

Fujitsu Ventures Fund LLC (Follow-on investment)

KDDI Open Innovation Fund III, ME Innovation Fund L.P., ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P., and KURONEKO Innovation Fund II L.P. are corporate venture capital funds managed by Global Brain. GB-VII & GB-VIII Follow-on Growth Fund Investment Limited Partnership is Global Brain's flagship fund. Fujitsu Ventures Fund LLC is a corporate venture capital fund managed by Fujitsu Ventures Limited.

Investor Comments

Yasuhiko Yurimoto, President & CEO, Global Brain Corporation

"We are deeply honored to lead this round once again, following our previous investment. Since our initial investment in 2023, JIJ has established a strong track record of adoption across a wide range of industries, addressing real-world business challenges. JIJ's technology has also earned high acclaim globally, and we are truly excited to see them leverage this capital to accelerate their expansion both domestically and internationally. Global Brain remains fully committed to supporting JIJ as they rapidly grow as a leading player in the quantum optimization field."

Shunpei Tatebayashi, General Manager, KDDI Corporation

Investment through KDDI Open Innovation Fund III

"As international competition in quantum technologies continues to intensify, accelerating commercialization and industrial adoption has become a key policy priority in Japan.

Against this backdrop, JIJ Inc. has steadily expanded its business in the field of mathematical optimization since our initial investment. In 2025, KDDI further strengthened its collaboration with JIJ by entering into a strategic partnership focused on the development and commercialization of quantum computing technologies. Quantum technologies are expected to create value across a wide range of industries in the years ahead. By combining JIJ's quantum optimization technology with KDDI's AI and quantum computing platform, we aim to accelerate the industrial application of quantum computing and unlock new value across diverse industries."

Komi Matsubara, Executive Officer (Vice President, Business Innovation), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Investment through ME Innovation Fund L.P.

"JIJ has many talented people with advanced expertise in using quantum technologies for optimization purposes. It is also providing a development environment that enables diverse users to solve complex, real-world business challenges through mathematical optimization. By combining Mitsubishi Electric's quantum computing technologies with JIJ's quantum and mathematical optimization platform, we expect to accelerate the development of even more robust solutions for customers."

Yoshiaki Tsuda, Executive Vice President, Director of Future Creation, ANA HOLDINGS INC.

Investment through ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P.

"ANA operates approximately 1,000 flights a day, dealing with vast amounts of data across various scenarios in our pursuit of optimal operations. When I was previously in charge of flight scheduling, the optimization model we used took an entire night just to process a single scenario, which made daily operations quite challenging.

We decided to make this investment with high expectations that JIJ's quantum technology-enabled mathematical optimization platform will be widely implemented in society as solutions for such complex planning tasks. While our collaboration has already begun—including the selection of our joint proposal under the Space Strategic Fund—we aim to mutually enhance the corporate value of both companies through the optimization of airline operations."

Kenji Mori, Manager, Innovation Promotion, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

Investment through KURONEKO Innovation Fund II L.P.

"We made this investment in recognition of JIJ Inc.'s exceptional technological capabilities as a leader in Japan's quantum annealing research, as well as their end-to-end support—from strategy to implementation—for complex challenges. We expect their technology to play a major role in optimizing the Yamato Group's business resources. Going forward, we plan to support their growth by sharing our logistics expertise. At the same time, we look forward to exploring various collaborative opportunities—ranging from enhancing frontline operations to optimizing the entire supply chain—as we jointly unlock the potential of quantum technology in logistics."

Hideaki Yajima, President & CEO, Fujitsu Ventures Limited

Investment through Fujitsu Ventures Fund LLC

"JIJ combines deep expertise in mathematical optimization and quantum technology with the ability to take advanced computing technologies from foundational research and middleware development through to deployment in industrial settings. This breadth of capability sets JIJ apart, even among companies operating globally in the field.

JIJ also holds a distinctive position at the intersection of academia, industry, and technology ecosystems around the world. We believe the company will play an increasingly important role in turning advanced technologies into practical value for industry.

Mathematical optimization and quantum technology are also closely aligned with the Fujitsu Group's strategic areas of focus. Since our initial investment, collaboration between JIJ and the Fujitsu Group has continued to expand. Through this follow-on investment, we look forward to deepening that relationship and working together to create new value."

Website: https://www.j-ij.com/en/