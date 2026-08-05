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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Piramal Pharma expands peptide API facility with spray drying

August 05, 2026 | 15:20
(0) user say
Piramal Pharma Solutions launched a state-of-the-art spray drying suite at its dedicated peptide API facility, expanding manufacturing capacity for the global CDMO under Piramal Pharma.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions ("PPS"), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), has launched a state-of-the-art spray drying suite at its dedicated peptide development and manufacturing facility in Turbhe, India. This strategic expansion enables PPS to address the complex formulation challenges associated with peptides and other complex molecules and support the growing demand for these innovative molecules.

Spray drying transforms liquid formulations into dry powders in a single step, enabling drug developers to enhance bioavailability, achieve precise particle size, and process sensitive compounds safely. This technique is especially critical for peptides, which are unstable at high temperatures and often require strict control over particle properties. Its gentle and efficient nature enables drug developers to improve solubility, streamline scale-up, and increase speed, all while preserving the molecular integrity of their peptide API.

The new spray drying suite operates as a closed-loop system, equipped with its own inert gas supply and advanced safety measures, including specialized HVAC, airlocked entries and exits, operator isolation, and a dedicated cleaning area. This enables the safe handling of potent compounds and organic solvents requiring up to Band 5 containment. To further strengthen these capabilities, the processing area maintains ISO Class 8 (Class 100,000) cleanliness standards, ensuring strict control of the environment throughout operations.

Engineered for small-volume, high potency batches, the unit supports a feed rate of up to 1 liter per hour. It can spray dry highly concentrated solutions — even those with up to 30% water content — making it particularly valuable for the formulation of biomolecules and large peptides. Under optimal conditions, the suite can also be leveraged for low-volume small-molecule formulations.

"Peptides present some of the most intricate formulation challenges in pharmaceutical development, owing to their inherent instability and sensitivity to processing conditions," said Dr. Jordi Bacardit, Global Technical Lead on Peptides and Member of the Science Collective at PPS. "Spray drying addresses these distinct challenges by allowing tight control over key components like temperature and solvent environment. With the addition of the spray drying suite at Turbhe, we can help our partners bring stable, high-quality peptide formulations to patients in need worldwide."

With peptides and other complex molecules playing an increasingly vital role in modern pharmaceuticals, this spray drying expansion further positions PPS as a trusted partner across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn | Facebook | X

By PR Newswire

Piramal Pharma Solutions

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