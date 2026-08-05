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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AsymBio secures US$184m capital injection

August 05, 2026 | 14:53
(0) user say
AsymBio, a biologics CDMO and subsidiary of Asymchem Group, secured a total capital injection of RMB 1.2397 billion, approximately US$184 million, to support its long-term growth plans.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsymBio, a biologics-focused Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), today announced a total capital injection of RMB 1.2397 billion (approximately US$184 million) into AsymBio by Asymchem Group, Hillhouse Qirui and other investors.

Upon completion of the capital increase, Asymchem Group's shareholding in AsymBio will increase to 83.4965%. The transaction reflects strong confidence in AsymBio's differentiated CDMO strategy and its long-term potential to support global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advancing complex biologics programs.

Of the total capital injection, Asymchem Group will contribute RMB 1.05 billion (approximately US$156 million), while Hillhouse Qirui will contribute RMB 177 million (approximately US$26 million). Hillhouse Qirui's significant participation underscores its long-term confidence in AsymBio and the biologics CDMO sector. Hillhouse has a long track record of investing across the biopharmaceutical value chain and the broader global healthcare sector. Its investment aligns with Asymchem Group's differentiated, one-stop, end-to-end CDMO strategy.

Globally, pipelines involving antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), novel drug conjugates (NDCs), and bispecific and multispecific antibodies are advancing rapidly into clinical development. At the same time, outsourcing demand from biotech companies and large pharmaceutical companies in China and global markets continues to expand.

AsymBio's growth momentum is evident in its operating performance. The Company generated approximately RMB 470 million (approximately US$70 million) in revenue in 2025, with first-quarter 2026 revenue exceeding RMB 140 million (approximately US$21 million).

As a growing biologics CDMO, AsymBio has continued to invest in R&D platforms, GMP manufacturing lines and high-potency, high-containment facilities. The new capital will be directed toward its core business to support capacity ramp-up and the scaled delivery of client programs, driving greater operating leverage and a clearer path toward profitability.

For more information, visit www.asymbio.com

By PR Newswire

AsymBio

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TagTag:
AsymBio Biologics CDMO capital injection

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