Solitude exhibit paints quiet amid chaos

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Artist Bongkojthip Bhirombhakdi (Bua) invites audiences to step into a sanctuary of calm with her latest solo exhibition, Peace in Solitude, on view at Mini Xspace Gallery from August 2 – September 27, 2025.Following her previous series Journey to Tranquility, which explored a personal quest for inner peace through imagined natural landscapes from seas, skies and mountains to trees and various ecosystems, Bongkojthip now turns inward, focusing on the profound experience of arriving at a place of stillness – a state where the mind becomes quiet, calm and receptive. Through her new works, she captures the quiet clarity that emerges when solitude is embraced, and peace arises naturally from within.In this series, Bongkojthip continues her use of the wet-on-wet technique but shifts her approach by working directly with her own hands rather than brushes. This tactile method allows pigments and water to flow more organically, mirroring the spontaneity and unpredictability of nature while embodying an act of mindfulness. The result is a body of work that feels both intimate and expansive, inviting viewers into the artist's meditative process."For me, solitude is not emptiness. It is fullness. It is where the noise quiets down. You, then, begin to embrace the present moment and that's when peace is no longer something to seek. It begins to gently surface. My hope is that viewers can feel this stillness through the work and carry a little of it with them," says Bongkojthip Bhirombhakdi.Peace in Solitude – A Solo Exhibition by Bongkojthip Bhirombhakdi (Bua)Place: Mini Xspace Gallery, Fl. 1, Bangkok, ThailandDate: August 2 – September 27, 2025Time: Mon–Sat, 10.00–17.00More information: www.buabstudio.com

