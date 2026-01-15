SL Aesthetic Group Celebrates 22 Years of Growth

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - SL Aesthetic Group celebrates its 22nd anniversary, marking its growth from a single clinic into a multi-brand medical aesthetics and healthcare group.



Founded in Singapore in 2003, the Group has grown to encompass five specialised brands operating more than twenty outlets across Singapore and the region.

SL Aesthetic Clinic offers doctor-led skin, face and body treatments, and is one of Singapore's longest-running medical aesthetics clinic.

SkinLab The Medical Spa, a dermatology-focused medical spa, specialises in medical-grade facials and skincare products for sensitive skin.

TrichoLab, a dedicated hair and scalp health brand specialising in medical hair loss solutions.

PROLOGUE brings together Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic and Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness as a unified lifestyle and preventive medicine brand, addressing chronic health concerns and promoting women's wellness across life stages.

Euphie (Malaysia) is the Group's Malaysia-based extension comprising Euphie Skin Solutions and Euphie Clinic, delivering medically supervised aesthetic care.

The Group has served more than 100,000 patients, with care provided by a team of 12 doctors and more than 100 trained specialists.



Over the past two decades, the concept of beauty and wellness has broadened into a more holistic approach to personal care—one that goes beyond aesthetics to support overall wellbeing. People are placing greater emphasis on long-term health, from their mental health and nutrition to their physical appearance. This shift has driven growing demand for preventive, medically supervised services that integrate aesthetics with broader health concerns.



In response to these changing needs, SL Aesthetic Group has expanded its medical services beyond skin and hair treatments, introducing more than 40 new offerings across its five specialised brand portfolios, including women's health services.



Dr Kelvin Chua, Founder and Senior Medical Director of SL Aesthetic Group, said: "Reaching 22 years reflects the continuity of care we have built over time. As patient expectations change, our focus remains on delivering medically supervised services that support long-term health and well-being."



As part of this expansion, the Group launched Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic and Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness in 2025. Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic focuses on preventive care for chronic conditions, supported by artificial intelligence–enabled health screenings for early detection of conditions such as dementia and cancer. Meanwhile, Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness addresses women's health needs across different life stages, including perimenopause, menopause, and postpartum recovery.



Within Singapore, the group strengthened its physical presence with the opening of its tenth SL Aesthetic Clinic and SkinLab The Medical Spa outlet at iMall in Marine Parade, as a response to strong and sustained demand from patients in the eastern region.



Regionally, SL Aesthetic Group marked a milestone as its Malaysia-based brand, Euphie — comprising Euphie Skin Solutions and Euphie Clinic — celebrated its first anniversary. Building on this foundation, the Group plans to open an additional outlet in Malaysia, extending its medically supervised services to a wider patient base.



Looking ahead, SL Aesthetic Group plans to continue expanding its clinical footprint while maintaining regulatory compliance, clinical standards, and patient safety.



For more information, visit: https://slaestheticgroup.com/

