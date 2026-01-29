Silicon Motion Earns Clarivate Innovation Recognition

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced it has been named in the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2026. In its 15th edition, the annual benchmark from Clarivate, a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, identifies and ranks the organizations that consistently deliver high-impact inventions, shaping the future of innovation across industries. The Top 100 Global Innovators navigate complexity with clarity and set the pace for invention quality, originality and global reach.

"Innovation is the core driver of our company's growth. As the world's leading supplier of NAND Flash controllers, we continuously pursue breakthroughs in storage solutions while safeguarding our critical technologies through a rigorous intellectual property strategy," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "Being named a Top 100 Global Innovator is a tremendous honor and encouragement for our entire R&D and IP teams. We remain committed to advancing our leadership in AI storage technologies, delivering higher performance, greater endurance, and more efficient storage solutions to support the evolving needs of AI workloads for customers worldwide."

Clarivate evaluates organizations based on comprehensive metrics, including patent influence, success, globalization, and technical distinctiveness. Silicon Motion's inaugural inclusion in this list highlights not only our robust performance in accumulating patent volume but also our significant advantages in 'Grant Rate' and 'Downstream Influence.' This achievement underscores our success in transforming R&D innovations into high-value intellectual property barriers.

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "Recognition as a Top 100 Global Innovator is a remarkable achievement given the pace of change. Multi-year winners and new entrants are investing in AI innovation as it redefines the boundaries between research, engineering and commercial execution. The leaders we celebrate today are not just responding to this shift, they are designing for it."

The Top 100 Global Innovators account for a disproportionate share of the world's most valuable ideas, demonstrating that innovation leadership is defined by precision and strategic intent. This year's ranking not only celebrates enduring innovation leadership, but it also reveals the forces reshaping that leadership, with AI at the forefront. The Top 100 Global Innovators contribute an exceptional 16% of the world's highest-strength AI inventions. Past companies receiving the recognition include TSMC, Kioxia, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Apple, Siemens, Toshiba, Philips, Toyota, and many other worldwide technology leaders.

The Top 100 Global Innovators analysis is underpinned by the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research. Their analyses are founded in rigorous research leveraging the proprietary Derwent Strength Index, derived from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and its global invention data to measure the influence of ideas, their success and rarity, and the investment in inventions.

To learn more, please visit the Top 100 Global Innovators 2026 site.