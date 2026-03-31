Seed Medical launches psychiatric services as HK mental health rises

Child and Adolescent Mental Health: Supporting Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Special Educational Needs (SEN), Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and various behavioral challenges through early assessment and intervention.

Adult Mental Health: Addressing anxiety, depression, stress-related issues, and emotional difficulties.

Elderly Mental Health Support: Specialized care for dementia(cognitive decline), emotional health issues, and sleep disorders.

香港心理衛生會｜「全港抑鬱指數調查2025」發佈會 CUHK reveals Hong Kong’s depression and anxiety indices reach record highs；AI assistance rises to sixth place Over-reliance may delay professional treatment

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - Mental health in Hong Kong has reached a critical "red light" status. According to last year's "The Mental Health Association of Hong Kong” survey1, the average scores for depression and anxiety among Hong Kong residents reached 7.27 and 5.9, respectively—marking the highest levels recorded since 2012. The findings highlight that Gen Z (aged 18 to 24) faces the most severe mental health crisis, with a strong correlation identified between excessive electronic device usage and emotional distress.When facing emotional lows, as many as 55% of respondents remain hesitant to seek professional help, while "AI Assistants" have climbed to the sixth most popular choice for seeking support for the first time. In response to these trends, Seed Medical has launched its new Specialist Psychiatric Services, providing comprehensive mental health support for children, adults, and the elderly. Covering conditions such as ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), and various symptoms of anxiety, the clinic provides professional clinical diagnoses and urges the public not to over-rely on virtual interactions, which may lead to missing the "golden window" for effective treatment.Virtual Interaction Cannot Replace Human Connection; Emotional Support Still Requires a "Human Touch"As AI emerges as a new channel for emotional expression, its immediacy and low barrier to access have made it easier for many individuals to “open up” when facing stress. However, experts note that AI interactions are fundamentally based on algorithms and data-driven responses, and may not accurately capture an individual’s personal context or emotional depth.Wong Man Shun2, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Mental Health Association, cautioned that for individuals already experiencing emotional distress, treating AI-generated content as reality or relying on virtual interaction in place of real human relationships may not address the root of the issue. In some cases, it may even delay timely access to professional support.Compared with impersonal, machine-based interactions, communicating with real people and expressing emotions remain irreplaceable components of mental well-being. Face-to-face communication not only provides emotional support, but also enables professionals to conduct comprehensive assessments through careful observation and active listening—taking into account verbal and non-verbal cues—thereby offering more appropriate, personalised guidance and support.Person-Centered Mental Health Support: Addressing Diverse NeedsIn response to the growing demand for mental health services, Seed Medical has officially launched its Psychiatric Services. Led by experienced psychiatrists, the center provides comprehensive assessment, diagnosis, and tailored support for all age groups, including:While it is natural to seek different ways, including AI tools, to relieve stress in daily life, when emotional distress persists or begins to affect daily functioning, professional healthcare support remains essential.If citizens or those close to them are experiencing mental health challenges, seeking professional advice at an early stage can help provide clarity and facilitate appropriate next steps.Refeerence：https://www.seedmedicalhk.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.