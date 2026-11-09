Roche expands AXELIOS 1 next generation sequencing across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche is advancing its next-generation sequencing (NGS) ambitions in Asia Pacific following the global launch of AXELIOS 1 in June 2026. Building on early adoption in South Korea, Roche will bring the transformative technology closer to researchers and laboratory leaders across the region through AXELIOS Days in Sydney and Seoul this November.

The region's NGS market is projected to more than double from US$3.4 billion in 2025 to US$7.38 billion by 20301, as researchers pursue increasingly ambitious studies to better understand complex diseases and the genetic diversity of regional populations. These evolving research needs are placing greater demands on laboratories to deliver faster results, support a wider range of workflows, from smaller, time-sensitive projects to large-scale genomic studies, and use resources efficiently.

Lim Hong Yew, APAC Value Stream Lead, Lab & C-Suite, Roche Diagnostics, said: "For too long, laboratories have had to balance sequencing speed, accuracy, scale and cost. AXELIOS 1 presents an immense opportunity to change that equation, giving researchers greater flexibility and freedom to pursue studies that are challenging to undertake. Across Asia Pacific, our ambition is to help laboratories build on the region's growing genomics capabilities and vibrant ecosystems to explore questions that were previously beyond reach."

A new approach to sequencing

At the core of AXELIOS 1 is Roche's proprietary sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology. It converts genetic information into synthetic molecules called Xpandomers, approximately 50 times longer than the original DNA fragments. This makes individual bases easier to distinguish, supporting high-accuracy sequencing. The platform combines this approach with high-speed processing, offering sequencing runs of approximately 15 minutes to four hours and generating at least 1.8 terabases in a four-hour run, with the potential to deliver whole-genome sequencing results within the same day 2,3.

For laboratories, this combination of accuracy, speed and scale offers greater flexibility to manage different research demands, from smaller, time-sensitive projects to large genomic studies, without waiting to accumulate enough samples for a full sequencing run.

"When evaluating new sequencing technologies, we look beyond technical performance to what they could enable for the researchers we serve," said Changhoon Kim, CEO, Macrogen. "With AXELIOS 1, we saw an opportunity to respond to a wider range of research needs and take on projects that may previously have been difficult to pursue. For us, the value lies in what we can make possible for the scientists who rely on our services."

Looking ahead for genomic research in Asia Pacific

As new sequencing capabilities open up opportunities for research, the focus is shifting towards what scientists can investigate next. Roche will bring this conversation to AXELIOS Days in Sydney, Australia, on 9–10 November and Seoul, South Korea, on 12–13 November 2026, convening researchers, laboratory leaders and international genomics experts. Through scientific discussions on emerging applications and live demonstrations of AXELIOS 1, the events will explore how advances in sequencing could enable new approaches to understanding human biology and disease.

Cath Moore, Chief Scientific Officer, Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF), said: "One of the most rewarding aspects of working in genomics is seeing how quickly researchers turn new technologies into new discoveries. The Roche AXELIOS 1 platform brings a different combination of speed, scalability, flexibility, and read-length capability that will help Australian researchers pursue important questions more effectively. We're particularly excited by the possibilities it creates, not only to improve existing applications, but to explore new ways genomic technologies can contribute to research, healthcare, and innovation. Our role at AGRF is to make these capabilities accessible and support researchers as they push the boundaries of what's possible."

About the AXELIOS 1 platform

AXELIOS 1 is Roche's next‑generation single-molecule sequencing platform and the first powered by proprietary sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology. The platform converts DNA/RNA into high signal‑to‑noise 'Xpandomers,' which are measured by a sequencing instrument using a reusable complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) sensor containing millions of nanopores. This architecture enables accurate, ultra‑rapid, flexible and high‑throughput, single‑molecule sequencing with near real‑time analysis.

Fundamentally designed for flexibility and performance, the AXELIOS 1 platform can be used for smaller, faster batches or larger projects without changing systems or workflows, and it is capable of producing whole‑genome results the same day.

Roche will be offering library prep kits and a free open-source bioinformatics analysis suite (XOOS) tailored for SBX technology. In addition, the platform is built to allow for the flexible use of other life sciences tools, enabling high compatibility across a broad breadth of research applications.

Since the SBX technology was unveiled in early 2025, multiple research applications have been tested on the technology as proof of principle, including whole‑genome sequencing (WGS), RNA‑sequencing, single‑cell RNA, spatial, and methylation, among others 3,4. Early‑access users have also demonstrated practical research applications across oncology 5, genetics and infectious diseases, as well as garnering the world record for fastest DNA sequencing technique 6,7. AXELIOS 1 is for research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About the sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology

The SBX technology is a novel sequencing approach which uses a sophisticated biochemical process to encode the sequence of a target nucleic acid molecule (DNA or RNA) into a measurable surrogate polymer called an "Xpandomer". The Xpandomers, which are fifty times longer than the original molecule, encode the sequence information into high signal-to-noise reporters, meaning they provide clear signals with minimal background noise when threaded through a nanopore, thereby significantly improving the accuracy of single-molecule sequencing.

The SBX chemistry is coupled with a reusable, high-throughput CMOS sensor module and an advanced analysis module that enables ultra-rapid, near real-time base calls and analysis. This module is designed with a highly scalable and flexible architecture for cost-efficient sequencing across different project sizes, from small-scale studies to large projects involving thousands of samples. Workflows can also be adapted for various experimental needs, including reads of up to ~1500bp under appropriate sample and library prep conditions and ultra-fast processing from sample to Variant Calling Format (VCF).

This versatility makes the SBX technology suitable for a variety of applications, including but not limited to whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, and RNA sequencing.

To find out more about Roche's novel SBX technology, click here.

About Roche's Sequencing Portfolio

Roche has been committed to providing next-generation sequencing library prep solutions and application support for research in sequencing for several years. Today, next-generation sequencing solutions from Roche play an important role in the sequencing ecosystem. Our KAPA sample preparation products offer high-performance DNA, RNA library prep and target enrichment solutions for a variety of applications. Additionally, we offer the AVENIO Edge system that provides a true walk-away automated solution for many of our KAPA kits. This system does not require advanced programming skills and comes with ready-to-use kits and protocols. Our AVENIO assays offer robust solutions for oncology, including the AVENIO Tumor Tissue CGP Automated RUO Kit, a collaboration between Roche and Foundation Medicine.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.