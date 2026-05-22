Formosa Pharmaceuticals to present novel ADC drug TSY-310 at ASCO 2026

Formosa Pharmaceuticals will present preclinical efficacy data on TSY-310, its bispecific antibody-drug conjugate, at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting the compound's differentiated binding profile in oncology research.
TAIPEI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces that its abstract highlighting the differentiated binding profile and preclinical efficacy of TSY-310, a novel bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), has been selected for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held May 29 – June 2, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. TSY-310 simultaneously targets EGFR and ROR1, two receptors frequently co-expressed in prevalent solid tumors. By leveraging a unique bispecific modality, TSY-310 optimizes target engagement and intracellular delivery, facilitating a potent bystander effect to address the challenges of tumor heterogeneity.
Details
- Title: TSY-310, A Novel Bispecific EGFR x ROR1 ADC, Exhibits Potent Antitumor Activity in Heterogeneous Breast Tumors Through Enhanced Internalization and Bystander Cytotoxicity
- Session: Developmental Therapeutics: Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
- Date & Time: May 30, 2026, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm CT
- Abstract Number: 3086
- Poster Number: 223
- Presenter: Dr. Kuo-Ming Yu, Ph.D., Director, CMC and Production
Highlights
- Superior Selectivity: Bispecific binding, enhancing internalization specifically in tumor cells co-expressing EGFR and ROR1.
- Enhanced Payload Delivery: Evidence of efficient lysosomal trafficking and the subsequent release of the cytotoxic payload.
- Bystander Efficacy: Eradication of neighboring antigen-negative tumor cells, a critical factor in treating complex, heterogeneous tumor environments.
"Our participation at ASCO is an acknowledgement of the program's potential as a worthy contributor to the future oncology treatment landscape," said Erick Co, President & CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals. "We are eager to place TSY-310 in the toolbox of oncologists and patients who face the evolving challenges with traditional single-target therapies."
Full abstract and presentation details will be available through ASCO and corporate websites in accordance with the meeting's policies.
For more details about Formosa Pharmaceuticals, visit www.formosapharma.com.
By PR Newswire
Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc.,