Formosa Pharmaceuticals to present novel ADC drug TSY-310 at ASCO 2026

TAIPEI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces that its abstract highlighting the differentiated binding profile and preclinical efficacy of TSY-310, a novel bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), has been selected for presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held May 29 – June 2, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. TSY-310 simultaneously targets EGFR and ROR1, two receptors frequently co-expressed in prevalent solid tumors. By leveraging a unique bispecific modality, TSY-310 optimizes target engagement and intracellular delivery, facilitating a potent bystander effect to address the challenges of tumor heterogeneity.

Details

Title: TSY-310, A Novel Bispecific EGFR x ROR1 ADC, Exhibits Potent Antitumor Activity in Heterogeneous Breast Tumors Through Enhanced Internalization and Bystander Cytotoxicity

Session: Developmental Therapeutics: Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Date & Time: May 30, 2026, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm CT

Abstract Number: 3086

Poster Number: 223

Presenter: Dr. Kuo-Ming Yu, Ph.D., Director, CMC and Production

Highlights

Superior Selectivity: Bispecific binding, enhancing internalization specifically in tumor cells co-expressing EGFR and ROR1.

Enhanced Payload Delivery: Evidence of efficient lysosomal trafficking and the subsequent release of the cytotoxic payload.

Bystander Efficacy: Eradication of neighboring antigen-negative tumor cells, a critical factor in treating complex, heterogeneous tumor environments.

"Our participation at ASCO is an acknowledgement of the program's potential as a worthy contributor to the future oncology treatment landscape," said Erick Co, President & CEO of Formosa Pharmaceuticals. "We are eager to place TSY-310 in the toolbox of oncologists and patients who face the evolving challenges with traditional single-target therapies."

Full abstract and presentation details will be available through ASCO and corporate websites in accordance with the meeting's policies.

For more details about Formosa Pharmaceuticals, visit www.formosapharma.com.