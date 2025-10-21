Corporate

Raydel Vietnam Entry: Sustainable Health Push or Supplement Gold Rush?

October 21, 2025 | 10:47
(0) user say
Plant-based capsules target rising non-communicable diseases, yet market penetration may depend on pharmacists accepting evidence tiers common in Australia but novel locally.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2025 - Raydel expands its business operations in Vietnam, with the goal not only of bringing high-quality health products closer to local consumers but also of promoting scientific cooperation and technology transfer in the field of preventive medicine.

"Raydel is ready to support Tuệ Tĩnh Hospital in conducting clinical research on the effects of Policosanol, contributing to efforts to prevent cardiovascular diseases and enhance the quality of life of the Vietnamese people."

This was affirmed by Lee Byeong-gu, Chief Executive Officer of Raydel Group (Republic of Korea), at the recent international symposium on cardiovascular and stroke prevention, quality of life, and longevity.

Policosanol – A natural compound supporting heart health and longevity

The symposium, titled "Policosanol and the Longevity Factor HDL", was jointly organised by Raydel Group, Hasu No Hana Joint Stock Company, Tuệ Tĩnh Hospital, and the National Centre for Scientific Research of Cuba (CNIC), in Hà Nội on October 17.

Speaking at the symposium, Julio Alfonso Rubi, President of CNIC, said Policosanol is the result of more than 30 years of Cuban research and is considered one of the key factors contributing to the country's remarkably high life expectancy. He expressed confidence that cooperation with Vietnam would help translate these research findings into practical public health applications.

Studies conducted by the Raydel HDL Research Institute have shown that Policosanol derived from Cuban sugarcane can help reduce the risk of hypertension and prevent cardiovascular disease by increasing HDL ("good") cholesterol levels. This has reshaped perceptions of proactive cardiovascular prevention and is regarded as the "best option" for improving the quality of life not only among Koreans but also people around the world.

Lee Byeong-gu emphasised: "Policosanol is a precious gift from nature, born of the synergy between modern science and traditional medical wisdom. Over more than three decades of research, we have learned that increasing HDL cholesterol is the key to maintaining long-term cardiovascular health. Raydel hopes to bring this solution closer to the Vietnamese people, helping to extend longevity and enhance quality of life."

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Dr Le Manh Cuong, Director of Tuệ Tĩnh Hospital, stated: "Research on Policosanol has opened up new approaches to cardiovascular disease prevention. Tuệ Tĩnh Hospital is currently conducting clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this compound for the Vietnamese population."

Hasu No Hana to distribute Policosanol 10 in Vietnam

As Raydel's strategic partner in Vietnam, Hasu No Hana JSC will serve as the official distributor of Policosanol 10 in the Vietnamese market.

Nguyen Van Giap, Director of Hasu No Hana, said Policosanol 10 is produced using advanced technology in Australia and Japan and was licensed for circulation by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health in October 2024. He expressed his hope that the technology for refining Policosanol would soon be transferred to Vietnam: "Policosanol is currently imported into Vietnam at a relatively high cost and in limited quantities. We hope to soon bring the extraction technology to the country, which would help reduce product prices and make it more accessible to consumers."

He added: "More affordable prices will enable more people, especially those suffering from high blood lipids or atherosclerosis, to benefit from Policosanol, thereby improving cardiovascular health within the community."

Raydel's long-term vision

With over 40 years of experience in health and nutrition, Raydel Group currently operates in more than 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, China, India, Canada, the United States, and Singapore. The group is known for its philosophy "Best Option for Better Health", underscoring the importance of proactive disease prevention and sustainable health care.

By expanding into Vietnam through its strategic partnership with Hasu No Hana JSC, and its commitment to support Tuệ Tĩnh Hospital in clinical research, Raydel demonstrates its long-term vision to accompany local communities, advance medical research, and provide natural, safe, and effective health solutions for the Vietnamese people.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Raydel

