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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Phuc Yen Industrial Park drives Phu Tho investment

April 10, 2026 | 14:41
(0) user say
The Vietnamese development zone attracted manufacturing and logistics projects supporting economic growth in the northern province.

PHU THO, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Approved by the Phu Tho People's Committee, a joint venture between Vinh Phuc International Services and Industrial Zone Joint Stock Company (VISIZ) and SHINEC joint Stock Company officially broke ground on the Phuc Yen Industrial Park (Phuc Yen IP) infrastructure project on April 9.

A view of the Phuc Yen Industrial Park in Phuc Yen Ward in Phu Tho Province. — Photo courtesy of the firm
A view of the Phuc Yen Industrial Park in Phuc Yen Ward in Phu Tho Province. — Photo courtesy of the firm

Phuc Yen IP covers 111.3 hectares in Phuc Yen Ward in the northern province of Phú Thọ, with a total investment of approximately VNĐ1.98 trillion and a 50-year operating licence.

Regarded as a key project in the province's economic development strategy, Phuc Yen IP is expected to become a magnet for high-quality investment, particularly from enterprises in technology and electronics, precision engineering, supporting industries and logistics.

Strategic location and world-class infrastructure

Phuc Yen IP enjoys outstanding connectivity, with direct access to the Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway, a location approximately 10 minutes from Noi Bai International Airport and strong links to major economic hubs in Hà Nội, Phú Thọ and neighbouring provinces.

All technical infrastructure is built to international standards, including internal roads, high-capacity power supply, water supply and drainage systems, a centralised wastewater treatment plant and urban landscaping – enabling businesses to begin operations immediately upon land handover.

Development timeline
  • Phase 1 (Q1/2024 – Q1/2026): Legal procedures, site clearance, construction commencement
  • Phase 2 (Q2/2026 – Q1/2027): Full infrastructure construction – site levelling, internal roads, power and water system, wastewater treatment – culminating in project completion and handover
VISIZ General Director Nguyen Hai Tung said on behalf of the investor consortium: "We are fully committed to mobilising all available resources to deliver this project on schedule, ensuring synchronised, high-quality and modern construction standards.

"Phuc Yen IP is more than a production facility – it is a sustainable industrial ecosystem where investors can build and grow their operations with confidence over the long term."

Socio-economic impact

At full capacity, Phuc Yen IP is expected to attract dozens of domestic and international investors, generate thousands of stable employment opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to annual State budget revenues. The park will serve as a catalyst for commercial services, urban development and industrial real estate growth across Phuc Yen Ward and surrounding areas.

Hotline: (+84) 333 699 996 ; Email: phucyen@visiz.com.vn

Website: www.visiz.com.vn

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VISIZ & SHINEC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Phuc Yen Industrial Park Phu Tho investment

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Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

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