JTEKT commissions 2,500 MWh solar carport in Kagawa

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - JTEKT Corporation, global manufacturer of automotive and industrial components and core member of the Toyota Group, today announced the commissioning of a 2 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar carport at a facility in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan, delivered under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peak Energy. JTEKT expects to save nearly 40% on electricity costs through power generated by the solar systems, compared with grid power.

The 2MW solar carport was installed in Kagawa - JTEKT key producing site

Under the long-term PPA, Peak Energy designed, financed and installed the system and will provide full operations and maintenance (O&M) over the contract term. Electricity generated by the solar carport will be consumed on-site, supporting JTEKT's objectives on energy cost visibility and decarbonisation.The carport installation, which covers 640 parking spaces was completed in just 5 months. It is expected to generate approximately 2,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually, helping to avoid around 1,090 tons of CO₂ emissions each year, equivalent to removing 230 cars from the road annually.The commissioning comes as Japan's export-facing manufacturers increasingly look for renewable energy solutions that can be deployed within tight operational and land constraints.Carport projects built over existing parking areas allow companies to add on-site generation without additional land take, while also improving day-to-day site usability through shading and weather protection.Unlike conventional solar installations, carport projects represent a leap in complexity, similar to major infrastructure upgrades than solar add-ons. These projects demand meticulous structural engineering, safety management, and tightly managed installation sequencing around an active industrial site. This project reflects experience built across industrial deployments in the region, build with delivery discipline." Mr. Yoshioka, Plant Manager of JTEKT's Kagawa Plant, commented." he added.said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy.

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