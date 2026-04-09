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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JTEKT commissions 2,500 MWh solar carport in Kagawa

April 09, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
The Toyota group supplier signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Peak Energy for the project, which will generate renewable electricity for its plant.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - JTEKT Corporation, global manufacturer of automotive and industrial components and core member of the Toyota Group, today announced the commissioning of a 2 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar carport at a facility in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan, delivered under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peak Energy. JTEKT expects to save nearly 40% on electricity costs through power generated by the solar systems, compared with grid power.

The 2MW solar carport was installed in Kagawa - JTEKT key producing site
The 2MW solar carport was installed in Kagawa - JTEKT key producing site

Under the long-term PPA, Peak Energy designed, financed and installed the system and will provide full operations and maintenance (O&M) over the contract term. Electricity generated by the solar carport will be consumed on-site, supporting JTEKT's objectives on energy cost visibility and decarbonisation.

The carport installation, which covers 640 parking spaces was completed in just 5 months. It is expected to generate approximately 2,500 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually, helping to avoid around 1,090 tons of CO₂ emissions each year, equivalent to removing 230 cars from the road annually.

The commissioning comes as Japan's export-facing manufacturers increasingly look for renewable energy solutions that can be deployed within tight operational and land constraints.

Carport projects built over existing parking areas allow companies to add on-site generation without additional land take, while also improving day-to-day site usability through shading and weather protection.

Unlike conventional solar installations, carport projects represent a leap in complexity, similar to major infrastructure upgrades than solar add-ons. These projects demand meticulous structural engineering, safety management, and tightly managed installation sequencing around an active industrial site. This project reflects experience built across industrial deployments in the region, build with delivery discipline.

"JTEKT set a company-wide target to reduce CO₂ emissions by 60% by fiscal year 2030 compared to fiscal year 2013. As part of this effort, the Kagawa Plant has been promoting a 'CO₂ Zero Challenge!' initiative. In this context, we have implemented a wide range of energy-saving measures on the production floor, including introducing inverter controls for hydraulic pumps and compressors to optimize power supply." Mr. Yoshioka, Plant Manager of JTEKT's Kagawa Plant, commented.

"In addition, as part of our energy creation efforts, we have installed solar panels on factory rooftops across the site when possible. Building on these initiatives, we are grateful for the collaboration with Peak Energy, which has enabled us to install a state-of-the-art solar carport, utilizing our employee parking area. JTEKT will continue to advance its efforts toward achieving carbon neutrality" he added.

"JTEKT's confidence in Peak Energy demonstrates that today's industrial leaders are choosing partners with proven records of delivering results, technical expertise, and unwavering reliability," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy.

"Carport installations are promising projects, requiring rigorous safety standards and precise engineering, with no room for disruption or incidents. JTEKT sought a partner capable of executing high-performance, precision solar projects. This commissioning marks not only the start of a promising collaboration in Japan but also a significant milestone in Peak Energy's ongoing commitment to the country and its industrial sector."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia.

By PEAK ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PTE. LIMITED

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
JTEKT solar carport kagawa

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