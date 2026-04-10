Botanica launches HYTHE luxury villas in Phuket

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - Phuket, a world-class tourist destination, is emerging as one of Southeast Asia's hottest residential and real estate investment hubs. In 2025, over 10 million international tourists visited Phuket, generating nearly 546 billion baht in tourism revenue.

The condominium market has seen significant growth. Colliers Thailand reports that in 2025, 23 new condominium projects launched in Phuket, totaling over 8,372 units worth more than 47.349 billion baht. A key driver keeping Phuket's rental market buoyant is the attractive yield of 7–11% per year in prime locations.Botanica Luxury Villas, a leader in Phuket's luxury property market with over two decades of experience, has grown its portfolio to meet shifting demand, entering the condominium market for the first time with HYTHE by Botanica. Drawing on its pool villa expertise, Botanica has developed the project under the Vertical Villa concept—combining the privacy and generous space of a villa with the convenience of condo living. Prices start at 10.8 million baht*. The project occupies a prime position in the heart of Laguna Phuket, one of the most sought-after areas among investors, just 6 minutes from Layan Beach and 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Attasit Intarachooti, Chief Executive Officer of Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd., said: "HYTHE by Botanica is built to meet the growing demand in Phuket as a global destination for long-term living and investment. The Vertical Villa concept delivers a living and investment experience unlike anything currently on the market. We project rental yield of 5–7%* per year in a location with consistent capital appreciation."HYTHE by Botanica comprises four six-story residential buildings with 276 units in total, plus a clubhouse, set across over 21 rai of lush greenery. Units start from 57 sq.m., with options ranging from one to three bedrooms, duplexes with pool access, and penthouses. HYTHE by Botanica is part of Botanica Grand Avenue, a mega project offering a full suite of on-site amenities.For investors, the project comes with comprehensive after-sales support, including Botanica's service and maintenance programs. Show units are now open for viewing at the sales gallery, Botanica Grand Avenue, Phuket. For more information, visit botanicaluxuryvilla.com, Facebook: BOTANICA Luxury Villa, or call +66 81 324 2999 and +66 94 636 2836.

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