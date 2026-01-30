Philips EVNIA Debuts 1000Hz Gaming Monitor

The display manufacturer introduced what it claims as the world's first monitor achieving one-thousand-hertz refresh rate with dual-mode functionality for competitive gaming.
SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-evolving esports hardware landscape, refresh rate is a make-or-break factor for gaming excellence. PHILIPS EVNIA's groundbreaking 1000Hz Ultra-High Refresh Rate Dual-Mode Gaming Monitor 27M2N5500XD officially launches today, bringing millisecond-winning smoothness to all gamers with its core "1000Hz Dual-Mode" technology.
Revolutionary Dual-Mode, Uncompromised Power
As the first dual-mode monitor with a true 1000Hz panel, the 27M2N5500XD eliminates motion blur and screen tearing in fast-paced FPS games like CS:GO and Valorant, making moving targets and bullet trajectories crystal-clear. Switch effortlessly between HD@1000Hz (ultra-smooth competitive mode) and QHD@540Hz (Overclocked, 2K high-res balance) via the quick access shortcut—no trade-offs between speed and visual detail.
Blazing Speed, Stunning Clarity
Equipped with a world leading fast IPS panel, ultimate high contrast ratio 2000:1 and 0.3ms smart MBR response time, this monitor delivers sharp, lag-free visuals. Enhanced by AI-Powered technology, it suppresses motion trailing, ensuring every skill activation and quick movement stays crisp. The "Three Highs" advantage (high resolution + high refresh + high image quality) caters perfectly to FPS enthusiasts.
Top-Tier Connectivity, Color Precision
Unleash full performance with a DP2.1 interface (80Gbps lossless transmission) and HDMI2.1 (48Gbps), supporting seamless connections to consoles and PCs. Covering 100% sRGB, 96% DCI-P3, and 94% Adobe RGB, plus 1.07 billion colors and Delta E < 1, it renders game scenes vividly. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification (500nit peak brightness) boosts contrast and depth for immersive gameplay.
AI-Powered, Eye-Friendly
The flagship 27M2N5500XD integrates "AI + Health" features:
- Hardware & Software Low Blue Light technology protects eyes during long sessions.
- Smart MBR + Adaptive-Sync prevents tearing and stutter.
- AI-enhanced Stark Shadow Boost reveals hidden details in shadows.
- Smart Crosshair maintains visibility against any background.
- Smart Sniper enhances precision for critical shots.
