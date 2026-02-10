Corporate

Finmo Names Joana Liew Chief HR Officer

February 10, 2026 | 11:46
(0) user say
The financial technology company appointed Liew to lead human resources strategy, overseeing talent acquisition, development and organisational culture across the growing fintech platform.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finmo today announced the appointment of Joana Liew as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). Joana joins Finmo's executive team as the company scales its organisation globally.

Joana will lead Finmo's global people operations, shaping and executing strategies that support the company's international expansion. Her remit includes building leadership and performance frameworks, strengthening governance and compliance across regions, aligning talent strategy with business goals, and reinforcing a high-performance, values-led culture as Finmo grows.

David Hanna, Chief Executive Officer at Finmo, says: "Joana brings deep experience building organisations that scale with clarity and discipline. As Finmo grows globally, strong leadership, clear culture, and the right operating foundations matter more than ever. Joana has a proven track record of building those foundations, and she will play a critical role in supporting our next stage of growth."

With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Joana has worked across FinTech, technology, professional services, retail, marketing communications, property development, and hospitality. She has held senior HR leadership roles at InCorp Global and Cake Group as Chief HR Officer, led organisational design, workforce transformation, and M&A integration across Asia Pacific, and helped build regional HR foundations at TikTok and OKX during periods of rapid expansion. She is also a Certified Executive Coach and has coached more than 50 senior leaders globally.

Joana Liew, Chief Human Resources Officer at Finmo, says: "Finmo is building connected financial intelligence and control for modern CFOs, and that ambition needs strong teams behind it. I'm excited to join Finmo at this stage and help build an organisation that supports scale, develops leaders, and creates an environment where people can do their best work as the business grows."

For more details, visit: https://finmo.net

By PR Newswire

Finmo

Finmo Joana Liew

