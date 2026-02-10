Corporate

PhotonPay Gains UAE Financial Services License

February 10, 2026 | 00:44
The payment technology company obtained regulatory approval from Dubai Financial Services Authority to expand operations in the Emirates.

HONG KONG , Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, the next-generation global financial infrastructure, has been granted a Category 3D License by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This pivotal milestone represents the company's first license in the UAE, signaling a major expansion of its footprint across the MEASA region and solidifying its global compliance-first strategy.

The UAE represents a vital trade corridor for global commerce as one of the world's leading financial hubs with a diverse ecosystem of international enterprises. PhotonPay has engaged deeply with the market through attending the Dubai Fintech Summit, ongoing dialogues with leading financial institutions and ecosystem partners, and advancing a methodical path toward market entry.

Lewison Chen, Founder & CEO of PhotonPay, said: "The UAE is one of the fastest-growing payment hubs and an essential corridor in global commerce. This license is a pivotal step towards our mission of scaling comprehensive global coverage and reflects our long-standing commitment to compliance. We are excited to enhance our proposition in the UAE, empowering businesses to operate globally with greater confidence and control."

This milestone highlights PhotonPay's ongoing commitment to aligning with rigorous global standards in compliance, security and AML, supported by AI-driven risk management. It also strengthens the company's ability to help enterprises pursue opportunities across the Middle East, with improved regional execution and partner connectivity.

"This is a practical step forward for our clients," said Aamir, Chairman of PhotonPay Dubai. "Securing the UAE Category 3D Licence enables us to better serve corporate and professional clients with improved access to local payment rails, UAE-aligned onboarding, local payout and settlement options, and corporate payment tools designed for cross-border operations—turning expansion plans into action."

With 11 offices worldwide, PhotonPay continues to strengthen its on-the-ground presence in key markets, supported by advanced technologies that enhance compliance, risk management and operational efficiency across its global payment infrastructure.

By PR Newswire

PhotonPay UAE Financial Services License

