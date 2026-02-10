PharmaCare Deploys Manhattan Associates ANZ System

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce with unmatched AI capabilities, today announced that PharmaCare, one of Australia's largest health and wellness companies, has transformed its ANZ distribution network with Manhattan SCALE. The implementation has streamlined receiving workflows by 25%, delivering a 20% increase in daily pick rates, along with automating key TGA-licensed compliance processes.

PharmaCare manages more than 25 iconic brands, including Nature's Way and Bioglan, and distributes over 1,000 products across pharmacy, grocery and export channels. As the business has expanded from 2009 to six times its size now in 2026, its legacy warehouse environment had become increasingly fragmented, with multiple systems managing radio frequency (RF) networks, voice picking, conveyor control and SSCC labelling.

"We were dealing with multiple systems that didn't talk to each other, manual data entry for hundreds of pallets a day, and outdated workflows that made even simple tasks complex," said Craig Dunlop, Head of Distribution and Logistics at PharmaCare. "As we grew, it became harder to manage compliance, throughput and accuracy. We knew we needed a single WMS that could bring everything together and prepare us for the next phase of automation."

A Unified Platform for Compliance and Growth

Following an evaluation of multiple providers, PharmaCare selected Manhattan SCALE to deliver real-time inventory visibility, full batch and expiry traceability, integrated SSCC labelling and electronic invoicing – all within a single scalable SaaS environment. The move eliminates on-premise maintenance, reduces integration complexity and ensures PharmaCare always receives the latest functionality via continuous updates.

Working closely with Manhattan, PharmaCare also transformed key processes within its Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)-licensed DC network. What was previously a two-step receiving and quality-release workflow has now been consolidated into a single electronic process, reducing receiving and equipment time by close to 25% and freeing up warehouse staff for higher-value tasks.

Additionally, the implementation included a new Minimum Life on Receipt (MLOR) allocation program, ensuring all outbound orders meet strict customer shelf-life requirements. This change has eliminated rejected shipments and the costly loop of returns, credits, and re-shipment, while freeing up the equivalent of 1.5 full-time employees from manual checking across office and warehouse teams.

"The MLOR functionality has been a game-changer," said Dunlop. "Before Manhattan, we were manually managing expiry and shelf-life windows, which was open to human error. Now, the system automatically prevents non-compliant stock from leaving the DC. It's reduced returns, improved customer confidence, and given us complete peace of mind."

Measurable Improvements

Within six months of go-live, PharmaCare's Warriewood distribution centre increased daily pick rates in its pharmacy voice-picking conveyor system by 20%, rising from 10,000 to 12,000 picks per shift with the same staffing levels. The transition to automated SSCC labelling and electronic invoicing has improved accuracy, removed manual keying, and ensured smoother conveyor flow.

"With Manhattan, processes like receiving, quality assurance, and labelling now flow seamlessly, giving teams real-time visibility and freeing them to focus on higher-value tasks rather than repetitive administration," said Raghav Sibal, Vice President APAC, Manhattan Associates. "PharmaCare's journey is a great example of how technology and people can evolve together."

By consolidating three legacy labelling systems into one platform, PharmaCare eliminated manual entry of batch and expiry information and gained true First-Expiry, First-Out (FEFO) capability across all customers and channels.

"We see Manhattan Associates as a long-term partner," Dunlop concluded. "The system has already exceeded expectations, but more importantly, it's given us a foundation to keep improving. We're operating faster, with greater accuracy and confidence than ever before."

