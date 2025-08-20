Corporate

VVDN Expands Manufacturing to UAE Amid Rising Global Demand

August 20, 2025 | 08:00
Indian tech manufacturer sets up new facilities to strengthen international supply chains.

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a global provider of software, product engineering and electronics manufacturing services & solutions, today announced it is setting up a new manufacturing facility in the UAE as part of its global expansion strategy. The new facility, which is slated to be operational in 4 weeks, marks another significant milestone for VVDN.

The new facility is strategically located to cater to customers across the United States, Europe, and MENA region. The state of the art production facility will include PCB assembly, automated product assembly, mechanical manufacturing, testing and validation, and other critical verticals, consistent with VVDN's backward integration strategy.

The facility will support the manufacturing of a wide range of advanced electronics products including those in Telecom, MedTech, Automotive, Cameras, Industrial Automation and other high-tech solutions. VVDN's robust infrastructure and end-to-end capabilities will enable it to offer customers accelerated time-to-market and cost-effective solutions, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.

With this expansion, VVDN further strengthens its position as a global leader in the electronics design and manufacturing services, building on its existing presence in India, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Gourab Basu, Sr Vice President, Manufacturing Commercials – VVDN Technologies: "VVDN's new manufacturing facility in UAE is a major milestone in our journey. The UAE presents a highly attractive environment for manufacturing, thanks to its strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and growing local market. Positioned as a gateway between the East and West, the UAE enables seamless access to diverse markets. This expansion reflects VVDN's dedication to bringing manufacturing closer to its global clientele while meeting the increasing demand for high-quality, commercially competitive solutions with a quick-turnaround. This will be the primary catalyst in our vision to expand our manufacturing setups across the world."

By entering new geographies, VVDN demonstrates its commitment to deepening its global presence and advancing its long-term vision of becoming the leading provider of the electronics design and manufacturing through cutting-edge technology and consistent growth.

By PR Newswire

VVDN Technologies

TagTag:
VVDN UAE Expands Manufacturing

