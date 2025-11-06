Corporate

Dubai seeks next 30 global future leaders

November 06, 2025 | 10:35
(0) user say
Dubai Business Associates (DBA), one of the world's most competitive and fully funded graduate training programmes, has now launched the applications process for its twelfth cohort.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai Business Associates (DBA), one of the world's most competitive and fully funded graduate training programmes, has now launched the applications process for its twelfth cohort. Designed to equip high-achieving graduates with future-ready skills, the prestigious nine-month programme combines cutting-edge learning with real-world consulting experience in Dubai's dynamic environment.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Associates receive training in strategy consulting, finance, and data analytics, complemented by professional coaching, soft skills development, cultural immersion, and industry networking.

The programme partners with experts PwC's Academy, Capadev, and Bon Education, and delivers innovative consulting projects for major organisations such as Emirates Airlines, dnata, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Economy and Tourism and DP World. This approach ensures graduates receive the technical expertise and leadership capabilities to thrive in an evolving economy.

Director, Dubai Business Associates, Rami Tawfiq, said: "We are proud to attract exceptional talent from around the globe. Our Associates bring fresh perspectives and a shared commitment to positively impact business and society. With a 0.5% acceptance rate and an international cohort of future leaders, DBA is a truly prestigious graduate programme."

DBA has produced 313 alumni from 53 countries - including 56 UAE Nationals - who have completed 92 consulting projects for over 30 public and private entities, generating an estimated $23 million in value. The recent cohort was selected from 6,660 applicants across 146 countries, for 26 places, illustrating its global appeal and Dubai's reputation as a hub for innovation and opportunity.

Surkhel Yousafzai, DBA Alumni year 2022, said: "DBA's practical experience was a major appeal, offering the opportunity to work with many innovative companies. DBA opened my eyes to what a dynamic city Dubai is, and gave me the skills, confidence, and global perspective to thrive professionally."

Applications for places are open until 1 March 2026, with the programme commencing September 2026.

Applicants must have a recent bachelor's degree and no more than three years' work experience, fluency in verbal and written English, an interest in business, a curious mind, and leadership potential.

To apply, submit a CV, cover letter, and video introduction to: https://dubaibusinessassociates.ae.

By PR Newswire

Dubai Business Associates (DBA)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
dubai DBA Dubai Business Associates Graduate training programmes

