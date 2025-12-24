Kosmera intelligent hypercar prototype to debut at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosmera, a brand dedicated to forging the future of intelligent mobility, announced today that its first-ever prototype—a new energy hypercar—will make its global debut at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6–9.

Positioned in the premium segment, these 2 prototypes blend classic supercar heritage with next-generation technology, guided by the philosophy of being "stunning to behold, thrilling to drive, and exhilarating to enjoy." Kosmera aims to make personalized mobility accessible, transforming it from a niche pursuit into a daily lifestyle.

At CES, Kosmera will present two static display vehicles, highlighting their industrial design and showcasing exterior and interior styling. Planned for "dual-mode mastery," the prototype is engineered to deliver high comfort for daily use alongside extreme track performance. It is designed to incorporate a revolutionary active linear motor suspension system, which is planned to seamlessly transition between a smooth "zero-sensation" ride and a rigid, race-ready chassis setup. The vehicle also plans to feature a dual-steering-wheel unlock mechanism, further enhancing its adaptive driving character—catering directly to a new generation of Innovation Seekers and Performance Enthusiasts.

Kosmera's prototype serves as a showcase of integrated "black technologies." Its powertrain is engineered to deliver up to 350 kW per wheel, targeting a near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio for explosive acceleration. The chassis is planned to use aerospace-grade composites and 3D-printed metals, aiming for exceptional torsional stiffness. Central to the driving experience is the AI Coach—a system designed to leverage AI, steer-by-wire technology, and an AR HUD to guide drivers with professional racing lines and techniques, helping users build expert-level skills on the track.

"Our presence at CES is a statement. We are not just showcasing a car—we are introducing a new paradigm for intelligent, high-performance mobility," said Winter Chen, CEO at Kosmera. "This prototype embodies our mission to break boundaries, challenging the notion that extreme performance must come at the expense of daily usability and intelligent experience."

Kosmera invites media, industry partners, and technology pioneers to witness the unveiling at its CES booth（LVCC - West Hall, Booth 7067）. This debut marks a significant step in Kosmera's journey toward creating a seamless, uncompromising ecosystem that connects people, vehicles, and environments.