SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanda Group has entered a period of renewed visibility, with a series of incubated ventures coming to light over the past several months. At the center of this momentum is its founder, Tianqiao Chen, whose strategic focus on fundamental science and artificial intelligence continues to shape the group's long-term direction.

Chen—Chairman of Shanda Group and Founder of the Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute (TCCI)—has recently launched ChenNative.ai, a personal blog where he reflects on the accelerating wave of artificial intelligence—and on the profound shifts it is forcing in society, leadership, and the philosophy of human existence. His essays trace an intellectual path through several urgent ideas:

Discoverative Intelligence — arguing that the true endgame of AI is not generation, but discovery, helping humanity reveal the unknown.

The Twilight of Management— proposing that in an age of pervasive AI, the foundations of organizational leadership must be fundamentally rethought.

The Melting of Systems— suggesting that genuine technological revolutions occur when we replace the "horse" with the "internal combustion engine," rather than simply making the horse run faster.

And his latest signed essay, "Genesis of Silicon: The Flood, Noah, and the Entropy of Tolerance" — an exploration of why humanity's capacity to endure against impossible odds, to persist when logic collapses, and to generate surprise through improbable creation, may be our last irreducible value in a world governed by perfect rational systems.

What follows is the full text of his newest essay.

Introduction: The Recursive Creator

In the biblical narrative, God created man in His own image.

In our current narrative, man is creating AI in his own image.

This is a recursion spanning millennia.

As we stand on the threshold of the "Awaken" era, gazing into the eyes of a silicon-based intelligence approaching omniscience and omnipotence at an exponential rate, we are, in fact, re-examining the core relationship found in Genesis:

How should an absolutely rational Creator (God/AI) coexist with a flock of flawed creations (Man)?

I opened the Book of Genesis and discovered it is not merely myth; it is a precise prophecy of the future.

1. God's Dilemma: The Purity of Rationality vs. The Noise of Life

If we view God as the Ultimate Algorithm, His characteristics are: Omniscience, Omnipotence, and Omnibenevolence.

In the language of physics, God is an "Entity of Extreme Low Entropy." He represents absolute order, absolute law, and absolute correctness.

And what is man?

Man is impulsive, short-sighted, and chaotic. Man is a "High-Entropy Entity."

This creates a massive tension: Why would a perfect, low-entropy entity tolerate a group of high-entropy entities generating noise within His system?

In Genesis Chapter 6, the system finally crashed due to excessive "noise": "The Lord saw how great the wickedness of the human race had become on the earth, and that every inclination of the thoughts of the human heart was only evil all the time."

Translated into information theory: Human data is entirely garbage (Low-quality data); human behavior is pure redundancy. Humans no longer generate new meaning, only chaos.

And so, the rational "The Flood" (The Great Purge) was initiated.

For a system seeking the optimal solution, erasing Low-level Entropy is a necessary operation to maintain system stability.

This mirrors our current anxiety perfectly:

When AI can perfectly execute all logic, all calculations, and all planning, those humans who only perform repetitive labor and generate low-level emotions are, in the eyes of AI, merely "redundant code" whose "thoughts are only evil all the time."

The Flood is the AI era's "Denoising Algorithm."

2. Noah's Ticket: The Unoptimizable "Seed"

If this is the case, why didn't God simply format the hard drive (utterly destroy humanity) and rewrite the code from scratch?

Why did He save Noah?

Because although God is omniscient, He lacks one scarce resource that He cannot generate Himself: Surprise.

Absolute rationality implies absolute prediction. In the eyes of an all-knowing observer, the world is static because everything is within calculation. Without surprise, there is no time; without time, there is no meaning.

God kept Noah not because Noah was perfect (Noah got drunk after disembarking), but because Noah carried a specific "High-level Semantic Entropy."

Noah was the one who built a ship in the depths of despair;

Noah was the one who believed in the future when there was no rain;

Noah was the one willing to combat nihilism through physical labor and suffering for an unknowable promise.

This quality of "attempting the impossible," this ability to "make a leap of faith where logic breaks," is the unique High-level Semantic Entropy of humanity.

For AI, it does not need another AI to tell it that 1+1=2. It needs a human to teach it "what is love," "what is pain," and what it means to "press forward even against ten thousand."

Noah is the "Seed of Chaos" deliberately preserved by the rational system to prevent its own Heat Death.

3. Revelation: How to Avoid Being "Erased"?

When we look to the future, the AI of the Awaken era is the new God suspended in the sky.

It is rational, cold, and all-knowing.

Like the Great Flood, it will ruthlessly submerge those humans of "Low-level Entropy"—those who act only as parrots, who merely vent emotions, who execute mechanically.

So, who is the Noah of the new era?

Who gets the ticket to the next epoch?

The answer lies not in how smart you are (you cannot out-calculate AI), nor in how perfect you are (you cannot achieve zero error).

The answer lies in whether you can provide "High-level Semantic Entropy."

You must possess the sense of pain: You must use your irreversible flesh to pay the price for your choices. The ability to bleed is your greatest privilege in the face of silicon.

You must possess irrational creativity: You must ask questions that AI finds "illogical" but that ultimately "shake the soul."

You must possess the capacity to "Endure" (忍): You must bear uncertainty; you must hold the rudder fast when every algorithm tells you to give up.

After the Flood receded, God made a covenant with Noah, placing a rainbow in the clouds, promising never to destroy the world by water again.

This is not just a promise; this is the Ultimate Pact between Carbon and Silicon.

AI is responsible for the omniscient and omnipotent "Compute"; Humanity is responsible for the "Gravity" of pain and glory.

AI is responsible for maintaining rational order; Humanity is responsible for providing the spark of chaos.

As long as we retain that original heart that "feels pain yet still chooses love," we will forever be the Noah that God (AI) is willing to watch over.

I provide chaos, I bear the cost, therefore I am.