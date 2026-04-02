Orka launches hearing aid with Bose noise cancellation at AWE

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orka, a pioneer in hearing health technology, officially launched the Orka O1 Pro at the 2026 Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE). The Orka O1 Pro is the world's first Receiver-in-Canal (RIC) hearing aid to feature Powered by Bose QuietControl Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology.

The launch took place at the Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone during AWE 2026's inaugural international showcase. As a new gateway designed to support global exchange and cross-border collaboration, the Eastern Hub provided a fitting stage for Orka's global debut. Orka was the only hearing health company featured alongside leading technology brands including Sony, LG, and Lenovo, a placement that reflects the international ambition of the Orka × Bose partnership and Orka's broader mission to bring hearing health into the mainstream of global consumer technology innovation.

Bringing Premium Audio Innovations to Hearing Health

As recently noted by Hearing Tracker, while Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is familiar to millions of consumers from premium headphones, the Orka O1 Pro answers the highly anticipated question of its future in hearing aids.

The device achieves this through the seamless integration of two powerhouse features, heavily supported by Bose's decade of research. First, Bose QuietControl ANC technology acts as the foundation, effectively neutralizing steady-state environmental noises before they reach the ear. Working in perfect tandem, Bose SpeechClarity Voice technology precisely isolates and enhances human speech, ensuring that once the background noise is silenced, essential conversations remain crystal clear.

This collaboration brings powerful, premium audio experiences to users without the battery and processing tradeoffs typically associated with such features, helping make the O1 Pro a true all-day wearable device.

A Milestone in Hearing Health

"For years, we've been focused on the real-world challenges of hearing loss, especially how background noise can make conversations more difficult," said Nicholas Smith, President of the Audio Technology Business and Chief Strategy Officer at Bose. "We saw the potential for our noise cancellation technology to improve this experience, and we knew we needed a partner capable of bringing this kind of breakthrough to the hearing industry. That's why we partnered with Orka."

Smith further emphasized the impact: "Orka integrated our core technology into a complete hearing aid experience engineered for reliable performance in real-world environments. The result is clearer conversations and less effort required to hear — so people can stay in the conversation and stay connected."

Restoring Control and Energy

The Orka O1 Pro hardware is designed for maximum comfort and durability. Weighing just 3.5g per earpiece, it features Bluetooth 5.3 dual-mode connectivity, IP68 durability, and provides over 35 hours of continuous battery life.

In Icelandic, "Orka" translates to "energy." The core philosophy behind the Orka O1 Pro is to significantly reduce the cognitive load and energy drain required to focus in noisy environments. By lowering the effort required to hear, the device returns a sense of control and confidence to the user.

For more information about Orka and the O1 Pro, please email contact@hiorka.com.