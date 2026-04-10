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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OncoC4 begins phase 1/2 Alzheimer's trial dosing

April 10, 2026 | 09:16
(0) user say
The biotechnology company administered its ONC-841 candidate to the initial patient in early-to-mid-stage testing for the neurodegenerative disease.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoC4 Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced first participant's dosing following the clearance of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ONC-841, the company's investigational Alzheimer's disease therapy by the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA). The clinical trial registration number is CTR20260866.

ONC-841 is the world's first and only clinical stage anti-SIGLEC 10 antibody. The drug was initially developed, and is in a Phase 2 trial, for patients with solid tumors. New preclinical research by OncoC4 has revealed ONC-841's novel activity in normalizing microglia's function in clearance of pathogenic protein aggregates in the brain (1, 2). Benefitting from safety data from the oncology study, the new Phase 1/2 AD clinical trial received accelerated clearance to test the safety and clinical activity of the product for AD treatment.

The first study participant was successfully dosed at Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University in China. The Principal Investigators for the clinical study are Professor Yi Tang and Professor Cuibai Wei at the Xuanwu Hospital.

"Extending our clinical study from cancer to AD showcases OncoC4's research engine and Xuanwu Hospital's infrastructure as the world's eminent AD research center. We are extremely grateful to our colleagues at Xuanwu for the collaboration, " said Dr. Yang Liu, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with OncoC4 to explore the potential of targeting SIGLEC 10, the novel checkpoints of AD pathogenesis, to bring clinical benefit for patients with this devastating illness", added Professor Yi Tang, Executive Vice President and Principal investigator.

More information: www.oncoc4.com.

By PR Newswire

OncoC4

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