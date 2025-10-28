Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

China fast-tracks Gotistobart as breakthrough cancer drug

October 28, 2025 | 14:53
(0) user say
Anti-CTLA-4 hopeful cleared for sprint to market after early data show rare tumour shrinkage in hard-to-treat patients.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoC4 announced today that China's National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for gotistobart (BNT316/ONC392) for the treatment of patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) who have progressed on prior standard immuno-oncology therapies (IO). Gotistobart is a next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody candidate which is being jointly developed by BioNTech and OncoC4.

Squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) is an aggressive subtype of lung cancer accounting for approximately 25-30% of all NSCLC cases, the most common type of lung cancer1. The 5-year relative survival rate for patients with sqNSCLC is 15%2. While novel first line treatments combining immune-checkpoint inhibition and chemotherapy have improved outcomes of patients with NSCLC, the medical need remains high for novel treatments options, especially for patients with lung cancer that have progressed on first-line therapy and have limited treatment options3.

"For the past 5 years, limited advances in treatment outcomes have been reported for EGFR wild-type NSCLC patients who progressed on the first-line IO and chemotherapies. We believe gotistobart has the potential to broaden the reach of CTLA-4-targeting immunotherapy and to improve outcomes for patients living with sqNSCLC." said Pan Zheng, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of OncoC4.

"Gotistobart is a next-gen acid pH-sensitive anti-CTLA4 mAb that conferred an improved therapeutic index compared with approved anti-CTLA-4 antibodies by preserving CTLA-4 on regulatory T cells as demonstrated in preclinical models. The emerging data support clinical proof of concept for this new approach", added Yang Liu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of OncoC4.

Gotistobart is currently being evaluated in a registrational two-stage randomized Phase 3 trial, PRESERVE-003 (NCT05671510). The clinical trial assesses the efficacy and safety of gotistobart as monotherapy compared to the standard-of-care chemotherapy (docetaxel) in patients with metastatic sqNSCLC that progressed under previous PD-(L)1-inhibitor treatment. The initiation of the Phase 3 trial was based on positive safety and efficacy data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (NCT04140526) with gotistobart alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. The program received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022 and represents an innovative approach which aims to leverage the full potential of CTLA-4-targeting therapies.

Breakthrough Therapy Designation is an NMPA program designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of investigational therapies that are designed to address serious or life-threatening conditions. To receive the designation, the candidate needs to demonstrate preliminary clinical evidence that indicates that it may offer substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints. The NMPA's BTD designation is based on the Stage 1 safety and efficacy data of the PRESERVE-003 trial. The detailed data will be reported in an upcoming medical conference in December 2025. With the Breakthrough Therapy designation, the development of gotistobart may benefit from more frequent engagement with the NMPA, which will support the collection of appropriate data needed to accelerate development and may also allow for priority review if the relevant criteria are met.

More information: www.oncoc4.com.

By PR Newswire

OncoC4

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Gotistobart OncoC4 Breakthrough Therapy Designation Nonsmall cell lung cancer

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

Kazia eyes early FDA talks on brain cancer survival edge

Kazia eyes early FDA talks on brain cancer survival edge

ISX promotes CFO Ajay Treon to executive board

ISX promotes CFO Ajay Treon to executive board

Iridium shrinks global GPS security onto single chip

Iridium shrinks global GPS security onto single chip

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020