Nuna pendant reads moods, debut set Q3

August 25, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
The necklace that texts “you’re stressed” before you sigh—privacy buffs already clutch pearls.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ThingX, a human-centered health-tech innovator, today announced that its groundbreaking NUNA™ Smart Pendant is now open for limited pre-orders in the US.

Built on 20 years of multimodal sensing research, NUNA is the first wearable designed to translate real-time biometric and environmental signals into actionable emotional insights, helping users cultivate mindfulness, emotional clarity, and personal growth — all while keeping data fully private on-device. More than a tracker, NUNA is a calm, caring mirror for your inner self — where mindful design and embedded AI meet to support whole-person wellbeing.

For more information and pre-sale updates, visit https://nunatechnology.com/, or follow NUNA on social media.

By PR Newswire

ThingX Technologies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nuna ThingX NUNA™ Smart Pendant

