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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Castrol cooling fluids secure Nvidia validation for AI factories

August 18, 2026 | 14:31
(0) user say
Lubricants firm Castrol announced on 18 August 2026 that Nvidia validated its ON PG25 and PG25T direct-to-chip cooling fluids for AI factory infrastructure deployments.

PANGBOURNE, England, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castrol announced today that two of its direct-to-chip cooling fluids — Castrol ON PG25 and PG25T — have been validated to meet NVIDIA's requirements for AI factory and data centre infrastructure. This validation gives data centre operators, equipment manufacturers and cooling-system providers additional confidence when selecting fluids for high-performance AI infrastructure.

AI and high-performance computing are packing more processing power into data centres, generating high heat levels that can be difficult to manage with air cooling alone. Direct-to-chip cooling addresses this by circulating fluid through cold plates fitted to components such as Central Processing Units and Graphics Processing Units. Castrol ON PG25 is designed for these environments and forms part of Castrol's wider portfolio of direct-to-chip cooling fluids. As a closed-loop system, the fluid circulates continuously without atmospheric exposure, minimizing evaporative water loss and improving the water usage effectiveness (WUE) of AI factory infrastructure.

Castrol ON PG25 and PG25T were validated following a technical review covering corrosion resistance, thermal stability, dilution-water quality, propylene glycol base-fluid purity and compatibility with wetted materials — the metals, plastics, seals and other components that come into contact with fluid inside a liquid-cooling system. The wider review also considered Castrol's business and global supply-chain resilience.

"As AI infrastructure scales, the industry needs cooling solutions that are effective, practical to deploy and reliable over the long term," said Peter Huang, Global President of Thermal Management & Data Centres at Castrol. "The inclusion of Castrol ON PG25 and PG25T within NVIDIA-Validated AI Factory Infrastructure gives customers added confidence in both the fluids' performance and Castrol's ability to provide consistent global support across markets. It is an important step towards making liquid cooling a dependable part of AI factory design and operation."

Sung A. Kim, Data Centre Global Technology Manager at Castrol, said: "We evaluate every thermal management fluid under rigorous test conditions before it reaches the market. The validation from NVIDIA confirms that PG25 (OAT) and PG25T (IAT) hold up to that standard, even at the scale and intensity of today's AI infrastructure."

For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com.

By PR Newswire

Castrol Limited

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TagTag:
Castrol NVIDIA chip cooling fluids Castrol cooling fluids

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