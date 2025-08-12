Corporate

Navigating Vietnam’s green push and e-vehicle transition

August 12, 2025 | 09:32
(0) user say
Vietnam’s government is making bold strides towards a greener transportation future, evidenced by two significant developments.

Starting July 2026, fossil-fuel motorbikes will be completely banned from operating within Hanoi’s Ring Road 1, signalling a decisive move towards electrification in its bustling capital. Simultaneously, Ho Chi Minh City is gearing up to accelerate the electrification of ride-hailing services from next year, laying the groundwork for a more environmentally friendly urban mobility landscape in its economic hub.

Navigating Vietnam’s green push and e-vehicle transition
Trinh Minh Huyen Tran, junior associate, International Business Advisory, Dezan Shira & Associates

These parallel initiatives present a dynamic landscape brimming with both opportunities and challenges for various stakeholders, who are eager to participate in this transformative shift.

This policy in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is creating significant opportunities for electric vehicle (EV) companies, but the strategies needed to capitalise on them differ. In Hanoi, the demand for e-motorbikes is poised to surge before and after 2026, offering a substantial opportunity for manufacturers to introduce and to scale their electric two-wheeler offerings. This includes not only catering to individual consumers, but also potentially partnering with logistics companies and delivery services that operate within the city.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the focus on ride-hailing electrification creates a direct and concentrated demand for EVs and, potentially, e-motorbikes suitable for ride-sharing platforms. This presents an avenue for EV manufacturers to forge partnerships with ride-hailing service providers, offering bulk purchases and customised vehicle solutions.

However, these opportunities come with inherent challenges. EV companies will need to navigate consumer perception, addressing concerns around range anxiety, charging infrastructure availability, and upfront costs compared to traditional vehicles. This requires a strong focus on using high-quality, certified battery cells and implementing robust battery management systems that can monitor temperature, voltage, and other critical parameters in real time.

Beyond product safety, success will depend on a strong brand reputation built on reliability and performance, backed by effective marketing and a comprehensive after-sales service network.

As key drivers of EV adoption, ride-hailing service providers in Ho Chi Minh City can significantly benefit from fleet electrification. This move enhances their brand image, aligns with global sustainability trends, and provides drivers with lower operating costs due to reduced fuel and maintenance expenses. Partnerships with EV manufacturers can secure favourable procurement deals and access to suitable vehicle models.

The challenges for ride-hailing platforms lie in managing the transition effectively. The initial investment in EVs can be substantial, requiring financial planning and potentially government incentives. Ensuring an adequate charging infrastructure for their drivers will be critical to avoid operational disruptions and driver downtime.

Educating drivers about EV operation and maintenance will also be necessary. Moreover, the cost implications for riders and drivers will need careful consideration to maintain competitiveness and driver satisfaction.

Ultimately, the success of the electric mobility transition hinges significantly on the development of a robust EV charging station infrastructure. This presents a significant opportunity for companies and investors to capitalise on the anticipated surge in demand by establishing public charging stations, exploring battery swapping technologies, and partnering with real estate developers, businesses, and government agencies to secure strategic locations.

However, the charging infrastructure sector also faces challenges. Securing land and permits for installation, managing grid capacity and upgrades, and establishing standardised charging protocols are crucial hurdles. Investment in technology to ensure fast and efficient charging, coupled with user-friendly payment systems, will be essential. The profitability of charging station businesses will depend on factors such as utilisation rates, electricity costs, and pricing strategies.

Beyond these core players, other investors have numerous avenues to engage in Vietnam’s EV transition. This includes companies involved in battery manufacturing and recycling, electric component suppliers, software developers creating solutions for charging management and fleet optimisation, and even financial institutions offering green financing options.

The government’s commitment to this transition, as demonstrated by the Hanoi ban and Ho Chi Minh City’s initiative, signals a long-term growth potential in the electric mobility ecosystem.

Vietnam’s push for electric mobility in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City unlocks a wealth of opportunities across the EV value chain. EV companies can tap into a growing demand for cleaner vehicles, ride-hailing services can enhance their sustainability credentials and potentially reduce operating costs, and charging infrastructure companies are poised to build a vital supporting network.

However, success will depend on proactively addressing the associated challenges, including infrastructure development, consumer adoption, technological advancements, and competitive market dynamics. For investors willing to navigate these complexities, Vietnam’s electric revolution offers a promising and impactful frontier.

VinFast opens new electric vehicle plant in Ha Tinh VinFast opens new electric vehicle plant in Ha Tinh

The move marks a major expansion of the automaker's production capacity in central Vietnam.
Vehicle fee structure aims for fairness for localities Vehicle fee structure aims for fairness for localities

Vietnam’s sweeping overhaul of vehicle registration fees, including a cut for motorcycles and a shift in valuation authority to local governments, is expected to reduce consumer costs, simplify tax administration, and provide a timely lift to the recovering transport sector.
E-bike players prepare for transition E-bike players prepare for transition

Vietnam’s electric motorbike market is entering a period of fierce competition and policy-driven transition, as major players like Honda and Yamaha unveil new models in response to stricter urban emission controls and shifting consumer preferences.

By Trinh Minh Huyen Tran

